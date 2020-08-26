Oregon Health Authority released its weekly report Wednesday, which showed a 13% drop in daily cases for the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, according to a news release.
OHA recorded 1,704 new cases of COVID-19 cases—down from previous week’s tally of 1,963.
Slightly fewer Oregonians were tested for the week, which had a total of 24,177 people tested. That total includes testing done at all locations including commercial non-hospital-based laboratories, hospital laboratories and Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.
The rate of positive tests also declined to 5.1% from 5.4%.
The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly remain the hardest hit age group. COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates increase with age; almost half of the 420 deaths have been among persons 80 or older, and 75% in persons 70 and older.