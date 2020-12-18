Those who follow Klamath County on Facebook may have noticed a series of videos officials are rolling out concerning the local impact of COVID-19. The short clips feature Klamath Falls medical professionals discussing topics related to the coronavirus pandemic, from disease prevention measures to the status of cases and hospitalizations in Klamath County.
In one video, family physician Dr. Stewart Decker explained the importance of underlying conditions in the context of COVID-19’s severity, emphasizing that the term is extremely broad and can apply to people whose lives may not necessarily be severely impacted by their conditions prior to contracting COVID-19. In Klamath County, 10% of adults have diabetes, 20% have chronic kidney disease, a third have prediabetes and 64% are overweight or obese.
“It’s really kind of a staggering amount of people who think underlying conditions mean somebody else, but it actually means them,” Decker said, adding that even he has high blood pressure and high cholesterol, putting him at a greater risk for serious illness due to COVID-19. “Just about anybody could be affected really drastically by this.”
Margaret Jolly, a faculty attending physician at Cascades East Medical Center, explained in another video how the recent spike in cases is beginning to overwhelm hospital resources. Compared to one or two patients staying in the hospital for COVID-19 on any given day during the summer, Sky Lakes’ COVID-19 isolation units contain between 15 and 20 people on any given day since the middle of November. That’s put stress on hospital staff and the community as a whole.
“The last couple weeks has had a huge increase, and it’s really scary,” Jolly said.
The videos stemmed from conversations between Sky Lakes Medical Center staff and the Klamath County Commissioners, who experienced a bit of a disconnect in messaging once local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations began to spike.
The commissioners issued statements decrying Governor Kate Brown’s “freeze” on businesses, and medical professionals responded by urging them to better espouse public health guidelines. The exchange culminated in a meeting between nurses, doctors and the Commissioners at Sky Lakes, where healthcare workers brought county leadership up to speed on the state of the pandemic in Klamath County.
“The communication got a little off in early November,” said Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris.
Part of it was bad timing — commissioners issued their statements just before cases began to spike, when during most of the spring, summer and fall the disease’s spread had been fairly controlled locally. Part of it was healthcare workers’ concerns that the commissioners weren’t exactly practicing what they preached in terms of following public health guidelines.
Minty Morris said in planning the meeting with Dr. Matt Peters, a family physician at Sky Lakes, she hoped the county’s elected officials and its medical community could get back on the same page and realign their messaging to the public. The videos are intended to be a demonstration of that messaging.
Early last week, Minty Morris interviewed two physicians and one medical assistant on video, asking them questions about the virus and its impact she commonly hears from her constituents. Decker said he also came with answers to questions commonly asked by the patients he sees. The goal is to distribute real-time information specific to Klamath County that comes directly from medical professionals who live and work here.
“We think it’s more effective if people really hear from our local community,” she said.
Minty Morris acknowledged that many county residents are tired of living with masks and reduced in-person interactions. She hopes these videos will help reiterate to the public, from medical professionals directly, why they’re being asked to make sacrifices in order to keep their neighbors safe.
“Sometimes, the kindest thing you can do is the hard thing that you don’t really want to do,” Decker said in a video about supporting each other during the pandemic.
Minty Morris said she doesn’t intend for the videos to be divisive or political—they’re supposed to serve as unifying messages for the community.
“We felt really strongly that this is not about being really aggressive and shaming people and telling them that they’re wrong,” she said. “This is celebrating that most people are trying to do the right thing.”
Decker said having local healthcare workers deliver those messages may be more effective than what’s being said at the state level, especially given the relative unpopularity of statewide measures in Klamath County.
“It really chafes to be told what to do by someone who’s living in Salem or Portland,” Decker said. “It just feels like they’re not as aware of what is particularly going on here. It’s not wise to completely ignore those suggestions, because smart people live in those places too, but I do think that we need to rely on local leadership to really distill and parse that out.”
Minty Morris said the county will release three or four more videos over the coming days to interpret how the state’s public health guidelines can manifest locally. She also mentioned a potential public town hall where residents could ask Sky Lakes medical professionals questions about COVID-19.
In a video posted on Wednesday, Decker outlined three “protection plans” the community can use to keep each other safe and healthy through the remainder of the pandemic. Health-wise, it means wearing a mask, not traveling or attending gatherings. Economically, people can support local businesses by purchasing gift cards or ordering takeout from restaurants. And to keep each other’s spirits up and combat declining mental health, he recommended keeping in touch with friends and family through phone calls, texts and letters.
Decker’s thank-you video was an acknowledgement that medical professionals fight only half the battle of the COVID-19 pandemic—the rest of us are responsible for keeping the virus at bay before it infects our friends, family and neighbors.
“You are the strong protectors of everything we hold dear right now, and I just want to thank you for it,” Decker said.