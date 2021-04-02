After reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases today (the largest local increase since mid-January), all signs point to Klamath County jumping back up to an “Extreme Risk” designation next Friday, where indoor dining in restaurants and bars would be prohibited and capacity limits at other businesses will be significantly reduced. But it’s unclear whether Gov. Kate Brown’s office will actually pull the trigger.
Oregon’s county risk tier system takes into account cases per 100,000 people and test positivity rates over two-week periods. They alternate between “warning” weeks, which do not result in risk level changes, and “movement” weeks, which do result in risk level changes. The current two-week period, from March 21 to April 3, is a movement period, while March 14 through March 27 was a warning period.
New cases reported in the county during each period must be below 136, and the percentage of tests that come back positive below 10%, to avoid moving into “Extreme Risk.” While test positivity will likely remain below that threshold, as of Thursday, Klamath County had logged 137 cases with two days left in this two-week chunk. The previous warning week saw 108 cases, which would put the county back in “High Risk,” where indoor dining at low capacities is still allowed.
The county had achieved “Moderate Risk” status last month after quickly moving down through the “Extreme” and “High” thresholds. Though cases began to climb again two weeks ago, Governor Kate Brown granted the county an extension in “Moderate Risk” to allow businesses some stability. There do not appear to be mechanisms for the county to remain in this category for another two weeks, but it is not clear whether the governor’s office will consider the March 14 warning period or the March 21 movement period when assigning county risk levels next week.
“I hope—and have advocated with the state—that they move us into ‘High’ and not ‘Extreme,’” said County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris. “With vaccines readily available to many, the total risk is inarguably, dramatically reduced.”
Another surge?
While new daily COVID-19 cases in February tended to stay below 10, March saw a significant increase. The seven-day average of new cases rose from 3.86 at the beginning of the month—the lowest since the summer—to 14.57 on Thursday.
Klamath County Public Health Spokesperson Valeree Lane said this latest case increase has been driven largely by households where families across age ranges tested positive for the virus. She said the majority of those cases did not result from community spread.
“Having traced every one of them, we know where it came from,” Lane said.
Lane added that while the latest case increase appears to be correlated with loosening restrictions, KCPH has not tied any of these new cases back to a local business.
“There is no scientific basis right now that tells us that closing down is any better for anything than opening up,” she said.
To avoid community spread, which accounted for many of the cases logged during November, December and January’s surge, when the county reported the majority of its COVID-19 deaths to date, Lane emphasized continuing to follow public health guidelines: avoid large gatherings, wash your hands and wear a mask around those outside your household.
The current rise in cases is occurring in spite of local progress in the vaccine rollout. Roughly 20% of Klamath County residents have received at least one dose, including 50% of people over 65, who are most at risk for severe COVID-19 disease and death. Eligibility recently opened up to people over 16 with underlying health conditions and/or jobs that put them in regular contact with the public. Lane said she hopes that will be to the county’s benefit.
“I think we’re all hopeful that the vaccination is going to make a difference, that we’re not going to see that fourth wave,” Lane said. “That said, it looks like we’re seeing numbers increase all over the place.”
Increased hospitalizations
Though health experts expect to see reduced hospitalizations and deaths as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, the situation at Sky Lakes Medical Center suggests that Klamath County has yet to reach that point. The hospital has steadily gone from having two COVID-19 inpatients last Thursday to 10 this Wednesday.
Dr. Grant Niskanen, vice president of medical affairs for Sky Lakes, expressed concern about experiencing another surge in patients similar to the one in November, which didn’t let up for months and left the hospital’s finite staff utterly exhausted. He said case numbers are beginning to “creep up” again, expecting them to continue to climb following spring break.
“The medical center is right on the cusp of needing to convert inpatient-care areas into COVID-19 isolation care,” Niskanen said. “If that happened, we would have fewer beds and less staff available for other patient care.”
In addition to following public health guidelines, Niskanen urged eligible community members to get their vaccinations, which are readily available at the hospital, pharmacies and clinics as supply from the federal government continues to increase.
The concerning spread of more lethal and contagious coronavirus variants around the world and in the U.S. means that the more people the virus infects (regardless of how severe that infection is), the more chances it has to mutate and potentially work against the effectiveness of vaccines.
“The only way we’re going to beat this pandemic is to suppress the ability of the virus to reproduce, and the best way to do that is to be vaccinated,” Niskanen said.