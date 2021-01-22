As Klamath County vaccinates its last Phase 1a-eligible residents against COVID-19, K-12 school workers followed by people older than 80 are next on the docket.
Klamath County Public Health Spokesperson Valeree Lane said her office was still working on administering doses of the vaccine to people with disabilities and their home caregivers. She estimated that group numbers roughly 1,500 people.
Lane said KCPH had approximately 600 doses in their clinic as of Wednesday, which will be used for clients of Klamath County Developmental Disability Services in the next few days.
Because many of those individuals live in the more far-flung areas of the county, Lane said KCPH has been trying to find 10 people at a time in one area to vaccinate, allowing them to use up all doses in a vial instead of having unused vaccine expire on a long drive. These “house calls” have helped public health officials distribute the vaccine to residents with limited mobility.
In order to move into Phase 1b of Oregon’s vaccine rollout, KCPH must testify to the state that it has in good faith reached as many people in Phase 1a as possible to provide the first shot of the two-dose vaccine. Lane said they’re just about there as of Wednesday.
“There’s that real legal moment of, ‘Did you truly serve the people who are the most vulnerable?’” she said. “We’re really at the cusp of having everybody finished up.”
Long-term care facilities that have signed up for vaccine distribution programs through CVS and Walgreens are still in the process of scheduling their clinics. Lane said she’s received correspondence from relatives of those facilities’ residents asking if KCPH can vaccinate them early, but state rules require them to stick with that plan.
If a facility is experiencing a particularly severe outbreak, KCPH can apply to the state to step in and provide emergency vaccines, but Lane said their current inventory is too low to do that and then begin Phase 1b next week. She estimated more than 1,000 people in Klamath County fall into the pre-K through high school employee group.
“I’m not sure that we have enough to date to do all of them,” she said.
More than 2,700 people have received their first shot of vaccine in Klamath County, nearly 700 of whom have been fully vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Lane said KCPH, Sky Lakes Medical Center, emergency medical service workers and other health partners in the community still have to allocate doses each day to provide second shots to the remaining 2,000 people over the next few weeks.
Tom Hottman, public information officer for Sky Lakes, said the hospital had administered 2,331 primary doses and 806 secondary doses—a majority of the county’s vaccinations. But neither he nor KCPH were able to say how many doses the county can expect to receive next week, citing a lack of communication from the state.
“The OHA has not been providing much in the way of notice,” Hottman said. “It’s frustrating.”
Governor Kate Brown originally planned to have school employees and seniors older than 80 begin receiving vaccinations at the same time early next week. Last Tuesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar advised states to begin vaccinating seniors older than 65 and people with underlying health conditions using additional vaccine supply promised by the federal government, but those additional doses never materialized.
Based on the planned allotments of vaccine Oregon will receive over the coming weeks, Brown then staggered the first two Phase 1b groups: Teachers will now be able to receive vaccine on Jan. 25, and those over 80 will have to wait until Feb. 8. Seniors older than 75, 70 and 65 will follow them in phases.
Oregon’s decision to vaccinate teachers before the elderly has drawn some criticism from teachers, seniors and the state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee, which advises OHA and the governor’s office on which groups disproportionately impacted by the pandemic should get priority during the vaccine rollout.
Teachers voiced concerns about using vaccinations as an excuse for reopening schools too early while children cannot receive immunizations and many schools lack the infrastructure to implement measures that reduce the spread of COVID-19. There’s a concern that children—particularly children of color, who tend to live in multi-generational housing at higher rates than their white counterparts—could contract the virus at school and bring it home to their older family members, who could succumb to the disease before they get a chance to receive a vaccine.
The governor’s office sees schools reopening as an equity measure in itself, lifting a great burden on low-income families who can’t otherwise afford child care.
“Working parents from low-income families are particularly burdened when school buildings are closed by the need to find safe and reliable child care for students learning from home,” Charles Boyle, spokesperson for the Governor’s office, told Oregon Public Broadcasting.
The Vaccine Advisory Committee has recommended that the state prioritize Black and Indigenous people of color, adults under 65 with chronic health conditions, frontline workers, low-income senior housing and migrant farm workers. They’re expected to make a final recommendation on the order of those groups at a meeting next week. OHA has said they’ll follow those recommendations, but Governor Brown is not legally obligated to incorporate them into the state’s vaccine plan.
Lane said the confusion surrounding vaccine priority has mystified Klamath County’s older residents eager to get their shots. Seniors have reached out to her about adding themselves to a vaccine registry, which doesn’t exist yet in Klamath County.
“It would be nice if people understood that the state of Oregon is not Florida, where everybody is getting vaccinated,” Lane said. “At this point in time, there’s not an overwhelming abundance of vaccine.”
She said more information will be given over the coming days as to how that first group of seniors over 80 can schedule their shots. As of now, all they can do is sit and wait.
“We need some patience,” she said.