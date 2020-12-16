The Klamath County Commissioners approved an increase in the amount of relief funding available to local businesses impacted by Governor Kate Brown’s “freeze.”
More than a million dollars had been allocated to Klamath County from the state for distribution. Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris said the South Central Oregon Economic Development District (SCOEDD), which is in charge of distributing the money, fulfilled all previous grant applications and had roughly half of the funds left over.
“We definitely want to get these funds into the hands of people who need them,” Minty Morris said.
Businesses directly implicated in the freeze through language of the governor’s executive order can now receive a minimum of $10,000 and a maximum of $20,000 in grants—about double the original amounts. According to a Klamath County news release, applications will be accepted until December 23.
Morris also said the leftover funds allow the county to provide relief to businesses that weren’t primarily called out in that legislation. They can receive a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $10,000.
The release said a business’s application should demonstrate that it experienced loss related to the freeze, has 100 employees or fewer and has not previously received Coronavirus Funds from the State. Businesses who received Paycheck Protection Program funds are still eligible to apply for these grants.
“We are committed to helping our local businesses weather this last storm, our businesses have sacrificed and suffered, we hope these funds provide relief,” Minty Morris said. “Meantime, I thank everyone for following the Public Health and C.D.C guidelines (social distancing, avoid groups, sanitize, stay home when sick, wear a face covering) to help reduce our case counts, to get our schools and businesses open and to protect the vulnerable.”