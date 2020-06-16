Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Food donations collected by the Catholic Daughters of America was recently donated to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.

 Submitted photo

At its first in-person meeting in three months at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Klamath 1295 collected 88 lbs. of food for the Klamath-Lake Food Bank, according to a news release.

This food drive helps offset an increased demand in food supplies from the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, which has seen a 70% increase in need over this time a year ago, due to the pandemic.

Food bank guidelines, donation information and drop off locations are found at www.klamathfoodbank.org.

