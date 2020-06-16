At its first in-person meeting in three months at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Klamath 1295 collected 88 lbs. of food for the Klamath-Lake Food Bank, according to a news release.
This food drive helps offset an increased demand in food supplies from the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, which has seen a 70% increase in need over this time a year ago, due to the pandemic.
Food bank guidelines, donation information and drop off locations are found at www.klamathfoodbank.org.