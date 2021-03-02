SALEM (AP) — A coronavirus variant that was first detected in Brazil has emerged in Southern Oregon, the first known case of the new variant on the U.S. West Coast, medical authorities said Tuesday.
The sample was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of January by medical officials in Douglas County. They said they received the results back on Monday night, which showed the P.1 variant.
“The P.1 variant ... appears to be related to business travel outside the United States to and from Brazil,” the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said in a statement Tuesday. “This case marks the first case of the P.1 variant in Oregon, as well as the first case on the West Coast of the United States.”
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer confirmed that the positive test was from a Douglas County resident.
"Local public health shares in the worry with the CDC, OHA and the entire scientific community, that the COVID-19 variants could be more infectious, perhaps more deadly, and maybe less well controlled by our current vaccine," he said.
The variant, which was first found in Manaus, Brazil, appears to be more contagious than other COVID-19 strains. It can potentially be contracted by someone who was already infected or who has been vaccinated.
There have been 10 additional cases of the P.1 variant reported in the U.S., with five in Florida, two in Minnesota and one each in Oklahoma, Alaska and Maryland, the CDC says.
Public health officials fear that an increase in the number of cases will put more strain on health care resources and could lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.