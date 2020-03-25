To help those nurses and nursing assistants on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis and to help those retirees who want to rejoin the effort, the Oregon State Board of Nursing has implemented three emergency licensing changes, according to a news release. The changes are as follows:
1. Expiration dates extensions. As of March 24, all license and certificate expiration dates have been extended 60 days, so licensees don’t need to worry about renewing their licenses during this stressful time.
2. Retired RNs, LPNs, and CNAs who wish to reactivate their Oregon licenses or certificates may do so now at no charge. The normal fees and fingerprint background checks for these applications have been waived during this period of crisis response. This will ease the path for approximately 2,500 RNs and LPNs and 3,100 CNAs if they choose to rejoin the workforce.
3. Emergency authorizations. Per ORS 678.031(4), the Board is allowing nurses and nursing assistants licensed in another state or US jurisdiction to provide care in Oregon under special provisions until April 8, 2020.
“We recognize that the coronavirus crisis is putting extraordinary staffing demands on Oregon’s healthcare facilities,” says OSBN Executive Director Ruby Jason, MSN, RN, NEA-BC. “There are approximately 50,000 nurses and 18,000 CNAs currently licensed in Oregon, and we are committed to doing all we can to support them.”
Applications for retired nurse license reactivations and emergency authorizations are available on the OSBN website: www.oregon.gov/osbn.
Ensuring Public Safety for More Than a Century: The Oregon State Board of Nursing was established in 1911 to protect the public by regulating nursing education, licensure, and practice. It oversees the licensure, certification, education, and compliance of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, and advanced practice nurses in the State of Oregon.