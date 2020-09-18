A Klamath Falls man was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center around noon on Friday after being hit by a vehicle while bicycling in the Pacific Terrace neighborhood.
The 47-year-old man, whose name was not available as of press time, was conscious and in stable condition at the time he was transported to Sky Lakes, according to Klamath Falls police.
An elderly Klamath Falls man, who hit the bicyclist with his Ford Focus at the corner of N. Eldorado Avenue and Earle Streets, was visibly distressed following the incident.
Police said the man who hit the bicyclist is in his 70s or 80s and that speed wasn’t a factor.
The man will not be cited at this point in time, Klamath Falls Police said.
“We try and take the avenue that’s going to correct the driving behavior,” police said. “There wasn’t any sort of gross negligence — he just didn’t see the guy.”