President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Representative Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) to lead the Department of Interior, making her the first Native American to hold the position.
The Interior Secretary is the federal government’s principal agency that deals with Indian Country, making Haaland’s nomination a gamechanger for tribal nations in the U.S.
In addition to the country's nearly 600 federally recognized tribes, Haaland would manage more than 100 million acres of wilderness, more than 400 National Park sites and nearly 600 wildlife refuges. She’d also oversee the Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the protection of endangered species, and the Bureau of Reclamation, which operates federal irrigation projects like the Klamath Project.
Following Biden’s win, more than 100 tribal leaders penned a letter to the president-elect urging him to add an Indigenous person to his cabinet. Activists and environmental organizations also pushed for Haaland’s nomination over recent weeks. They all pointed to the Department of Interior’s tenuous relationship with Native Americans—officials forced tribes off their lands to make way for National Parks, sent them to military-style boarding schools to assimilate them into non-Native culture and, most recently, rolled back protections for lands that are culturally important to them—as something in need of a reset.
“The Trump administration has not been kind to Indian country,” Haaland told The Washington Post. “He has thrown tribal consultation essentially out the window.”
A member of the Laguna Pueblo, Haaland was one of the first two Native women elected to Congress along with Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) in 2018. She has since served as chairwoman of the House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Lands, which has oversight for the Department of Interior. The Congresswoman’s backers have cited that her direct experience with the federal government’s involvement in Indian Country as a tribal member would be crucial experience she could draw on to lead Interior.
Some Democratic House members expressed concern that tapping a third Democrat Representative for a cabinet position would jeopardize the party’s majority in the house. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave her blessing for the Congresswoman’s nomination earlier this week.
“Congresswoman Haaland knows the territory, and if she is the President-elect’s choice for Interior Secretary, then he will have made an excellent choice,” Pelosi said in a statement.
It’s unclear exactly how Haaland will approach issues in the Klamath Basin.
Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribes, said he and the tribal council are excited about Haaland’s appointment, given her experience with natural resource management and treaty rights. As a tribal member and lawmaker, Haaland has an understanding of the federal government’s duty to uphold treaties, which hasn’t necessarily been a given for previous Interior Secretaries.
“She has the background on the obligations to the tribes established through treaty, and also has a significant background in natural resources that we think will be valuable to assisting us here in the basin,” Gentry said.
In a statement from the Yurok Tribe, Chairman Joseph L. James said “We are extremely gratified that President-elect Biden has listened to the voices of native peoples and appointed an indigenous leader for this important position. This is a good day.”
Frankie Myers, vice chairman of the Yurok Tribe, was one of the many tribal leaders who signed that letter to Biden in November. He said Haaland’s appointment will help Interior better recognize the rights of Indigenous nations instead of pushing them to the side.
“For too long, our water and fishing rights have been treated as an afterthought and a nuisance by the federal government,” Myers said. “When our fishing, water, and land rights are recognized and taken seriously by the federal government, that is when real progress can be made. We look forward to building partnerships and progress in fixing our broken river in the next four years. Let’s get to work.”
Though in a statement to the Herald & News last month, Myers emphasized that he’s not looking for the Yurok to be made favorites in the allocation of water in the basin.
“We believe that the long-term solutions lie in the power of the people of the basin to come together and find common solutions,” he said.
Paul Simmons, executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association, said he hadn’t worked with Haaland yet and is interested in who she’ll appoint to lower-level positions, like assistant secretaries. Those people tend to have more direct contact with Basin stakeholders. He’ll also be looking out for who Biden appoints to lead the Bureau of Reclamation, which will likely incorporate Haaland’s consultation.
“We’ll work with this department just like we have with others,” Simmons said.
Though the Interior Department has no formal role in implementing the Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement, Haaland is a staunch supporter of Klamath dam removal, having made an appearance at a forum on the health of the Klamath River organized by Representative Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) in August. There, she highlighted her perspective on dam removal as an Indigenous person, hinting at how she might approach Basin issues.
“These conditions strike at the heart of Native Americans,” Haaland said. “Native people cannot be truly healthy when their river is not healthy.”