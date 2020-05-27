Basin Immediate Care (BIC) is offering IgM and IgG antibody testing for COVID-19, according to a news release.
Rather than a test for an active infection, this is a blood test that is performed to help determine if someone has had a recent COVID-19 infection or has recovered from the illness. These tests can be helpful in determining if someone has had the infection and developed long-term antibodies, which may be protective against future infection. The test involves a simple blood draw and a meeting with the provider to discuss concerns or questions.
The results are available in 2-3 days. Patients with negative results will be called. Patients with positive results will meet with one of BIC’s providers to discuss what the results mean and if any further testing might be appropriate.
“Although not perfect, this test can be helpful on an individual basis,” said Dr. Laura Moore, a physician at Basin Immediate Care. “By suggesting someone is outside of the actively contagious phase if they have IgG anybody levels present. Or to let them know the illness they had last month, although severe, was not COVID-19.This will reinforce the need to remain vigilant about good hygiene, social distancing, wearing masks in public; protecting their friends and family”
“We are happy to be offering this testing to the community seven days a week at our Shasta Way location,” said Tana Hamilton, office manager. “In addition, we are proud to assist local health authorities with information which we hope will enable all of us to beat this virus”
Basin Immediate Care is a locally owned, independent medical practice serving the Klamath Basin in Klamath Falls, Merrill, Malin, Keno and Bonanza for the past 28 years.