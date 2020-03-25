Your health and that of our communities is our priority. Due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus we have taken the following steps to protect and support our members, our staff and partners, and our communities:
n Office closure. Our offices are temporarily closed to the public and many staff are working from home; however, we remain available to serve your needs:
n By Phone: 1-877-672-8620; Daily 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; TTY/TTD 1-800-735-2900
n By Fax: 1-541-672-8670 o by email: customerservice@atriohp.com
n Online: atriohp.com/contact us
n Improving Access to Care and Managing Plan Benefits. We are working closely with our local partner and care coordination organization, Cascade Comprehensive Care, to ease member administrative and cost burdens. Together, we are doing the following:
n We will not require prior authorizations for COVID-19 testing, a covered benefit, or charge any cost to our members for approved testing at a certified lab.
n Prescriptions. We relaxed our “refill too soon” policy for medications (except opioids) to allow members to prepare as needed.
n Telehealth visits, virtual check-in visits, and E-visits are covered benefits. Please ask your healthcare provider if they have these options available.
n We relaxed requirements for some required criteria, such as face-to-face evaluations for lost, stolen, or damaged DME equipment.
n Special Needs Plan (SNP) Members (those with Medicare and Medicaid). Through the duration of this emergency, we are removing the SNP Prior Authorization requirement for services provided by out-of-network providers.
Please join us in supporting Governor Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order. This week is a critical impact point for our communities as we join together to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
We are ALL part of the solution to help avoid overwhelming our medical system. Please remember to always exercise Standard Precautions in caring for yourself and others including:
n Frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
n Disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as countertops, handles, rails, etc.
n Cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes
n Maintain physical distancing of at least six feet between people
If you experience symptoms, stay home and isolate. If your symptoms worsen, call your doctor.
For more information regarding the COVID-19, please call 211 or visit us at www.atriohp.com.
ATRIO and Cascade Comprehensive Care appreciate the opportunity to be of service to our members and our communities and will continue to update you as the situation requires.