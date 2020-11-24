Over the weekend, county health officials completed contact tracing for Friday’s record-breaking 75 new COVID-19 cases.
Klamath County Public Health spokesperson Valeree Lane said they were mostly connected to workplace outbreaks, the numbers for which will be communicated in a state update on Wednesday.
Lane said positive cases being tested quickly for COVID-19 led to Friday’s high one-day count. Those households, in essence, became secondary clusters to the original workplace outbreaks. Community spread of the virus (individual cases not being traceable to previous ones), Lane said, remains virtually nonexistent.
“To the best of my knowledge, we’ve never seen somebody pick it up just out and about in the community,” Lane said — though she emphasized that cases in the virus’s second wave are several generations removed from the county’s first cases back in March. That means COVID has passed through many people since then.
With the county’s latest surge in cases, Lane said community cooperation with KCPH’s contact tracing efforts will become increasingly important in tracking and controlling the spread of COVID-19. Receiving a call from the health department asking about your symptoms and who you’ve been in contact with recently may seem invasive, but Lane emphasized that it’s all confidential and in the public interest.
“We’re not trying to pry,” she said. “We’re just trying to do the best possible job of ensuring the community is safe.”
Individuals who receive a positive test will be notified by their healthcare provider (or wherever they got the test), after which KCPH contact tracers will call them. They ask for the names and phone numbers of people that individual has seen in-person within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes total. They’ll also ask about that person’s symptoms and if they’ll need any support (like grocery or medicine deliveries) during their 2-week isolation.
KCPH will then reach out to the close contacts that person listed, notifying them that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and asking them to quarantine. It’s KCPH policy not to reveal the name of the COVID-positive person who may have exposed them, for privacy reasons and to comply with HIPAA. But Lane said people still been want to know that information.
“Unfortunately, as we’ve lived in this COVID era, people perceive that they should have more access to information than we believe is appropriate,” she said.
People may provide information about gatherings they held, but Lane said contact tracers don’t ask about that and aren’t concerned with “reporting” any behavior that may go against state guidelines. Much of the conversation focuses on how that person is feeling and if they have any questions or need help.
Lane said three KCPH employees work on contacting positive cases within the state deadline of 24 hours after test results are announced. After that, Lane jumps in to get in touch with those cases’ recent contacts over the following days.
Despite a much larger daily case load than earlier in the pandemic, Lane said she and her colleagues have been able to make it work — though they had to make calls all weekend to get through Friday’s long list. She said that if the surge grows beyond the point where their staff can handle it, KCPH can draw on resources and additional personnel to get help with contact tracing.
“Overall, people have been really quite gracious about the situation,” Lane said. “Nobody asks to get COVID, and at the end of the day we’re all just trying to work together.”