Appointments for first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations are now being made for Wednesday, March 17, at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Eligible individuals can call 1-833-606-4370, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule their shots.
Once people have an appointment, a dose will be reserved for them.
Education personnel, first responders, and people 65 and older are among those currently eligible for the vaccine, according to current Oregon Health Authority criteria.
People 45-64 with an underlying health condition that would put them at increased risk become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on March 29. This group also includes people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living.
Frontline workers and individuals 16-44 with underlying health conditions become eligible on May 1. People who are 45-64 become eligible on June 1. All Oregonians 16 and older become eligible on July 1.
Sky Lakes will begin scheduling appointments for each of the groups after they become eligible and depending on vaccine availability.
The Wednesday vaccination clinic will be on the fourth floor of the original medical center.
On Friday, more than 1,800 people are expected to get their second-dose COVID-19 vaccinations at Mike’s Field House inside Steen Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd.
The clinic is for individuals who received their first doses Feb. 24-25 at Sky Lakes, and replaces a second-dose clinic originally planned for March 20 at the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center.
If they have not yet done so, individuals who received their first vaccination on Feb. 20 at the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center will need to reschedule their second-dose appointments by calling 1-833-606-4370.
The call center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.