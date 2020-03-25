While an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus has meant countless cancellations, it has also caused some programs and services to become available to fill the gap. Summer programs offered by the Klamath Falls nonprofit Integral Youth Services have been pushed forward to aid families while schools are closed. IYS’s summer lunch program will begin Monday, and its summer youth employment program started this week.
Integral Youth Services has been serving Klamath Falls since 1988 and is largely dedicated to helping homeless, at-risk and runaway youth. In addition to the youth employment program and summer lunch program, IYS also offers an emergency shelter for youth called Exodus House, an independent living program to help foster youth who will soon age out of the foster system, and the Homeless Education Liaison Program, which provides a variety of resources to homeless youth and their families.
County and city schools in Klamath Falls are providing lunches to children while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and IYS’s summer lunch program will be supplementary to that service. The program will start bringing lunches to underserved areas Monday, according to IYS Outreach Programs Director Craig Schuhmann. The summer lunch program typically visits 20 different locations, but as many areas are being served by schools, Schuhmann noted, IYS worked to identify six key locations where bagged lunches will be handed out. Places where kids cannot easily reach the locations where the schools are giving out lunches are the focus. The IYS lunch program can serve any child from ages 0 to 18.
Areas currently planned for the IYS lunch program are:
n Crestview Commons, 3900 Hillyard Ave., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
n Country Village Apartments, 5500 Norgold Ln., 12-12:30 p.m.
n Sky Meadows, 5145 Homedale Road, 12:30-1 p.m
n Biehn St. Lot (behind Circle K on Oregon Ave.), Biehn & Prescott, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m
n Campus Green Mobil Home Park, 3611 Hwy. 97 N., 12-1 p.m.
n Integral Youth Services 1011 Main Street 11 a.m-1:30 p.m.
Lunches will be available in all of the above locations from Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, March 30. IYS notes, “For safety and security during the Covid 19 virus, and in adherence to the governor’s mandate for social distancing, this is non-congregate feeding. Meals are to be taken home to avoid gatherings.”
Socialization and recreation are typically the key goals of the lunch program, meaning that everyone eats their lunch on-site in a large group. As that approach is not possible with the social distancing orders that have been put in place, IYS’s lunch program will be “grab and go” for the first time. Schuhmann emphasized that IYS is seeking the community’s help to be sure the lunches are delivered to where they are most needed. Anyone aware of places where a pocket of youth is in need of lunches is encouraged to notify IYS through Facebook message or by calling the organization’s office at 541-882-2053.
IYS’s summer work program began this week, launching early to fill the gap created by school closures. Five kids are currently serving on the work crew, Schuhmann said, doing restoration work along the Wood River. The program is operating in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management. Schuhmann said if BLM were to shut down the Wood River operation due to coronavirus concerns, the youth participating would likely have the chance to help with the lunch program if they chose to do so.
Exodus House is still open for homeless, at-risk and runaway youth; Schuhmann said the number of youth coming into the shelter has diminished significantly. Only two young people are currently being housed at Exodus, and he expects that number may stay the same until daily life regains a bit of normalcy. But no runaway youth can be turned away from the shelter.
If someone who appears to be carrying the coronavirus comes to the shelter, they will be referred to a hospital, Schuhmann said, and then the youth’s parent or guardian would have to take over. If a parent did not step in during such a situation, he described, it would become “a legal matter.” Schuhmann mentioned that the screening process for youth entering the shelter is much stricter in the wake of the coronavirus.
HELP, the organization’s Homeless Education Liaison Program, offers free school supplies, clothing, mentorship, information and referrals to homeless youth and their families. HELP typically offers transportation assistance to get youth to school, as well as school fees for youth and their families in order to guarantee equal access to education. With the school closures in place indefinitely, HELP is now focusing more on assisting homeless families, Schuhmann said. The program currently serves over 400 homeless individuals in the area. In many cases, “homeless” means a family has “doubled up” with another family and is living rent free.
IYS’s independent living program has gone remote. It provides training to youth from ages 14-21 to better equip them for life as an adult. The program coaches them through many areas, including personal social skills, accessing community resources, and vehicle maintenance. Much of the training usually takes place in person, in a group setting. IYS is now determining how best to continue the trainings, with a focus on engaging each individual, which is most important, Schuhmann said.
Ideas on the table for continuing the independent living program remotely include holding workshops over Skype, or sending the participants a link to a useful TED talk and following up with a form they will fill out to demonstrate what they learned. All training will take place over the phone or computer for the time being.
Agencies like the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Department of Human Services have provided a great deal of guidance for IYS navigating the various changes being implemented due to the coronavirus, Schuhmann said. He remarked that IYS is “pretty much operating as normal, but with a smaller staff,” and happily reported that the nonprofit has received great support during this tumultuous time.