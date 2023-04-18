Calvin Coolidge Cornett Calvin Coolidge Cornett, age 93, was born in Klimax, Kan., on July 17, 1925, and raised in a family with six brothers and sisters. He passed in Medford, Ore., on Dec. 31, 2018.
A man of many talents, he built his own home and planted every tree on the land...then kept adding more trees every spring! Winters were for planning the garden, spring was for planting, and summers were for sharing his tomatoes and onions as well as harvesting and canning peaches for the winter. Later in life. he would take great solace of simply being outside in the sunshine enjoying all that he had created. Calvin was always closest to God when the sun was shining and his hands were in the dirt!
He was a man of humor and would always have a funny anecdote to share. Never meeting a stranger, he was blessed with many friends. During his retirement years, he and his wife Hazel traveled coast to coast in their RV, spending winter breaks in Arizona.
He was extremely proud of his service in the military during the Korean War as well as his career with Columbia Plywood.
Calvin was blessed with many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was surrounded by much love throughout his life and loving care at the end of this life. He'll be missed greatly, but is leaving wonderful memories to all who knew and loved him.
A private memorial service was held at Klamath Memorial Gardens.