Calvin Coolidge Cornett Calvin Coolidge Cornett, age 93, was born in Klimax, Kan., on July 17, 1925, and raised in a family with six brothers and sisters. He passed in Medford, Ore., on Dec. 31, 2018.

A man of many talents, he built his own home and planted every tree on the land...then kept adding more trees every spring! Winters were for planning the garden, spring was for planting, and summers were for sharing his tomatoes and onions as well as harvesting and canning peaches for the winter. Later in life. he would take great solace of simply being outside in the sunshine enjoying all that he had created. Calvin was always closest to God when the sun was shining and his hands were in the dirt!