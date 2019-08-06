Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn signaled he’ll call a vote of no-confidence in Boris Johnson’s government when Parliament returns in September to prevent the new prime minister taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal.
Corbyn said he will put down a motion at an “appropriate very early time,” after Parliament returns on Sept. 3.
“The prime minister seems to be trying to slip no-deal through, slip past Parliament and slip past the British people,” Corbyn told reporters in Derbyshire, northern England, Monday. “No-deal will be really serious; serious for food prices, for medical supplies, for trade, for investment.”
Corbyn could put down a motion of no-confidence as soon as Parliament returns. He has to act fast if he wants to bring down the government — or force it to abandon its threat to leave the EU without a deal — before Johnson’s deadline of Oct. 31.
The European Union is watching developments in London as it weighs how to handle Johnson, who says he wants a new Brexit agreement but is prepared to walk away without one, despite the economic chaos it would bring. Germany doesn’t expect Johnson to make good on his no-deal threat and expects Parliament to stop him, according to two government officials in Berlin, potentially weakening the U.K.’s negotiating hand.
The 27 EU states showed no sign of giving in to Johnson’s demands when officials met in Brussels on Monday. Representatives reaffirmed their position that the Brexit agreement can’t be re-opened, according to a person familiar with the discussion.
If Labour wins a no-confidence vote, which could be held as soon as Sept. 4, Johnson would then have 14 days to try to command a majority in the House of Commons. If he wasn’t able to then he might be forced to call a general election, something he said again on Monday he doesn’t want to do.