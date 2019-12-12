LAKEVIEW — A benefit concert for Billie Flick, a Paisley area cowboy who was injured while doing ranch work, is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alger Theater in Lakeview.
Money raised will be used to help cover Flick’s medical expenses. Featured performers will be country singer Brenn Hill and guest Andy Nelson. Both have performed at annual cowboy poetry shows held in Paisley in honor Flick’s late husband, Leon Flick, for the Sunny Hancock/Leon Flick Memorial Emergency Fund. The benefit concert, which is being hosted by Kathy Moss, will also include auctions.
Earlier this year Flick, who does day work on ranches, suffered severe injuries from a horse-related accident that has left her incapable of working for the next several months. According to concert organizers, Saturday’s benefit concert is being held to support Flick, who has previously assisted families through the Sunny Hancock/Leon Flick Memorial Emergency Fund.
The emergency fund was established as a cowboy crisis fund to assist with expenses related to medical costs following a ranch-related injury, as well as scholarship funds. Leon Flick and Hancock were both working cowboys who were also known as cowboy poets. Fund-raising cowboy poetry performances have been held in Paisley since 2015.
Hill and Nelson performed at the Alger Theater last year in a performance that was also hosted by Moss, the 2017 winner of the “Keeper of the West – People’s Choice Award.” Moss is a member of the Western Music Association and Women Writing the West. Hill, a resident of Hooper, Utah, has more than two decades of experience in the music industry as a performing country-western artist and producer.
In addition to Saturday’s benefit concert, monetary donations can also be sent to the Sunny Hancock/Leon Flick Emergency Fund, attn: Billie Flick, P.O. Box 61, Summer Lake, OR 97640.