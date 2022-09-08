Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is hosting a meeting for the Sustainable Health care Cost Growth Target Advisory Committee at 5 p.m. The meeting is held virtually. For information on how to participate, contact Sarah Bartelmann at 971-283-8107, email sarah.e.bartelmann@dhsoha.state.or.us.
Advance Directive Advisory Committee will meet virtually at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Jonathan Modie at 971-246-9139, email PHD.Communications@dhsoha.state.or.us for information on participating.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Badger Run Wildlife Rehab will be having its annual Make an offer, we'll take it" rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 15883 Homestead Lane, out towards Keno. Special donation of items from Orphan Girl Fine Art and Tim Hallam Photography. All money goes directly to wildlife care.
Free, sober, rock music event, "Bröötal Rock Jamboree," will start at 2:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park. No alcohol; NO BYOB; no drugs. This is a safe, friendly event for all ages that has been organized by local music lovers and musicians. The event is free. Donations can be made to the VFW on site. Performing groups are: Phenom (local), Diabology, Hellametal and The Gash. Headlining the show will be Gravewitch.
Sunday, September 13
Live music from Wired at Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse starts at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Board of Commissioners weekly business meeting at the Government center, room 219, 305 Main St. at 8:30 a.m.