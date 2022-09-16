Saturday, Sept. 17
Mia & Pia’s presents Trivia! at 8 p.m., hosted by Karyn the Cranium.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Mia & Pia’s presents Trivia! at 8 p.m., hosted by Karyn the Cranium.
KCEDA presents Oktoberfest 2022 at Bill Collier Ice Arena out at Running Y Ranch. The annual event begins at 2 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m., with "last call" ringing out at 8:30 p.m. The SMART Reading Program will have an area set up for games and activities for children and families from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Live music at Mia & Pia’s with local musician, Bonnie Hay, starts at 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Baldwin Hotel Nostalgia Concert Series continues with its second of four shows. This week’s concert will feature Bonnie Hay. The concert begins at 6 p.m. A tour of the Baldwin Hotel museum will follow. The event is free.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Eberlein Avenue bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for work crews. Traffic will be detoured to Washburn Way and South Alameda Avenue. Detour route will also include parts of Shasta Way and OR39.
Northbound lanes on Biehn Street Bridge will be closed between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Traffic will be diverted to southbound lanes and two-way traffic.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Southbound traffic on Biehn Street Bridge will be closed between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Traffic will be diverted to northbound lanes and two-way traffic.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board, equity subcommittee meets via Zoom from 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. zoom.gov.com/j/16054780370
Tuesday, Sept. 27
The Governing Board of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) will meet from 8:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. via teleconference. Agenda and call-in information are available oregongeology.org/about/govboard/boardagenda_9_27_2022.pdf
Saturday, October 8
Community baby shower even, honoring expectant parents and families with children up to the age of one. Event takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Klamath Early Childhood Development Center, 2450 Summers Lane. Hosted by community partners.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.