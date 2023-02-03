Senior OHSU nursing student, Grace Hull, diligently tends to the finances of her poverty simulation character, “Vince Vimmer.” In the role of an elderly man without a family, Hull planned her character’s week meticulously.
Senior OHSU nursing student, Grace Hull, diligently tends to the finances of her poverty simulation character, “Vince Vimmer.” In the role of an elderly man without a family, Hull planned her character’s week meticulously.
In a conference room teeming with chatter and hurried steps of bustling students, senior nursing student Grace Hull sat quietly in her chair. While others were racing to make it to work, school or the mortgage lender in time, Hull stayed put, reviewing her assigned character, “Vince Vimmer’s” monthly budget.
Hull was one of 100 nursing and health students from the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Nursing, Klamath Community College and Oregon Tech participating in a Community Action Poverty Simulation (CAPS) that was held at Oregon Tech on Wednesday.
Hosted by the Klamath Falls branch of the OHSU and Sky Lakes Medical Center, the poverty simulation has been adopted as a part of the OHSU Nursing curriculum.
Simulation coordinator Lauri Gimpel said that participation in this demonstration was designed to educate the future healthcare workers.
“This simulation helps our students understand the complexities and frustrations of living in poverty day-to-day,” Gimpel said. “With greater awareness of its impact, our students can more effectively address the poverty issues faced by their patients and clients in our community.”
Gimpel said the hope is that all who participate will recall the struggles they faced during the simulation while caring for those living in poverty and will be motivated to work towards “positive action in their communities.”
Each participant was given an in-depth character for a role-play exercise, with defined ages, families, living circumstances and a monthly income. Their persona ages ranged from as young as 9 to as old as 90. Some had families to take care of — infants, teenagers who had dropped out of school, sickly parents and grandparents — while others, like Hull’s “Vince Vimmer,” had no family to speak of.
“This poverty simulation is important for public health and nursing professions to see the other side of care so we can provide resources that will actually help our patients,” Hull said.
The character “Vimmer” was a senior citizen who lived alone. At 85 years old, Vimmer was retired and lives on the $800 he receives in Social Security each month.
The simulation was broken up into 15-minute long “weeks.” Throughout the course of a month, the role-played characters had to prioritize and fulfill certain obligations in order to maintain their current circumstances.
Community leaders volunteered to man the tables, which represented community resources. The stations included Department of Human Services, a grocery store, hospital, public school, pawn shop, bank, place of work and more.
However, in order for anyone to visit any one of these facilities, they were required to use one of their allotted transportation passes. Those with children or infants needed a pass for each of their children as well.
The passes represented both public transit as well as personal vehicle usage for those who had them, and more could be purchased at the bank.
One family’s luck ran out when an officer, played by Campus Security Officer Chris Bowman, showed up at their door to inform them that their vehicle had been stolen.
A portion of the characters who were already employed were expected to spend seven of the allotted 15 minutes per week at work. Those who were more than five minutes late did not receive pay for the entire week.
The school, taught by Sky Lakes Chief Operations Officer John Timmerman, ran for eight minutes per week. Attendance was mandatory, and those who were truant ran the risk of taking a ride down to the juvenile facility with Officer Bowman. If families did not come to get their child, they could end up being placed in foster homes.
Most every resource station was busy throughout the week — all except for the medical facility.
Though some of the participants were assigned characters with cancer-stricken parents or spouses that were nine-months pregnant, not one visited the medical facility within the first two weeks of the simulation.
KCC Dean of Nursing, Health and Science Allison Sansom was quoted in an OHSU news release expressing her appreciation for the poverty simulation.
“This is a great example of how our nursing programs are working together to sustain and expand the excellent health services our community needs,” she said. “Poverty is a reality that unfortunately many in our community experience and, unless one has experienced it themselves, they can’t fully comprehend the effects.”
Census results provided in a news release from OHSU estimated more than 508,800 Oregon residents live “at or below the federal poverty level,” and that 19.1% of Klamath County residents live in poverty.
To learn more about CAPS or to find out more about resources for low-income individuals and families, visit communityaction.org.