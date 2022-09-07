At the tail-end of a pandemic, teetering on the edge of economic recession, it is no stretch to say these have been trying times. Jennifer Jenkins saw “a real need” in the Klamath community, and with the help of her band of merry metal-lovers, the crew decided to do their part to give back with a free event that is safe and fun for all ages.

“I just wanted to give something to the town that they could enjoy, bring some of the hard rock music back into town,” Jenkins said.

Tags

Recommended for you