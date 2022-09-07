At the tail-end of a pandemic, teetering on the edge of economic recession, it is no stretch to say these have been trying times. Jennifer Jenkins saw “a real need” in the Klamath community, and with the help of her band of merry metal-lovers, the crew decided to do their part to give back with a free event that is safe and fun for all ages.
“I just wanted to give something to the town that they could enjoy, bring some of the hard rock music back into town,” Jenkins said.
Brootal Rock Jamboree will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Veterans Memorial Park.
The show will feature one local band, three groups from across the region, and one that is making the trek all the way up from Los Angeles.
All five bands volunteered to play for free.
Jenkins noted this is a five-part concert that will be an alcohol- and substance-free event.
“It’s nice to have something people can have fun at, and it doesn’t have to revolve around alcohol,” she said. “The youth are getting restless; they need something that’s fun and free.”
The show will also have a focus on veterans, Jenkins said. The VFW has partnered with the group and will be accepting donations at the show.
Since moving to Klamath three-and-a-half years ago, Jenkins noticed there hadn’t been many events for heavier rock music fans.
“And then I realized,” Jenkins said, “‘If you build it, they will come.’”
This prophetic movie reference might, in fact, come to pass. Based on her knowledge of the “metal scene” in Klamath, Jenkins said she expected around 100 people to attend.
After announcing the show on Facebook, however, the event has already received more than 120 responses just through the social media platform. With the posters around town and awareness spreading by word of mouth, Jenkins is hopeful the turn out will be in the hundreds.
Throughout the summer, Jenkins and her friends got to work and found a handful of bands who wanted to get involved.
Chris Fleming is the guitarist and vocalist of the headlining group, Gravewitch, from Bend. He said Jenkins approached him this summer at Metal in the Mountains, a music festival in Dunsmir, Calif., and asked if the group would be interested in volunteering to play at the Klamath event.
“We have played in Klamath two other times throughout the years and always had a great time,” Fleming said.
Metal in the Mountains is an outdoor music event that is put on every summer by Hellametal, who will also be performing at the event this weekend. Fleming says the two bands are good friends, and they are excited to share the stage with them.
Both Fleming and Jenkins somberly noted that the show in Veterans Park will be Hellametal’s last.
“They have been a band for years,” Jenkins said, “but this will be their final time taking the stage together as a band.”
Hellametal announced their dissolution on the band’s Facebook page, saying that “life just gets in the way sometimes,” but that there are no hard feelings between bandmates.
A local Klamath Falls-based band, Phenom, is also in the lineup. Jenkins, who is good friends with the bandmates, says their sound has really “beefed up” over the years, with new additions to the group.
For those who listen to the college station, KTEC 89.5 FM, you might be familiar with the weekly radio show titled “Hank Morbid’s Metal Madhouse,” that airs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. “Hank Morbid” is a bandmember of Phenom.
Kicking off the show will be The Gash, from Weed, followed by Diabology, an L.A. based band that became friends with people in the Klamath metal community online.
If the show is a success, Jenkins says she and her friends hope to expand and make Brootal Rock Jamboree a yearly event for the community.