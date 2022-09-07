Project tabled until after election of new council members
Klamath Falls City Council members commended community members for the increased attendance at the meeting that was held Tuesday, Sept. 6. A score of Klamath Basin residents turned out, most of whom were there to oppose the city’s “Plane in the Park” jet memorial plan.
The public comment portion of the council meeting lasted longer than 40 minutes as city officials listened to 12 residents speak on their growing concerns, mainly the jet in Veterans Memorial Park.
One citizen, however — Joey Gentry, who is a tribal activist and member of the Klamath Tribes — used her time to ask “once again” when the City Council will reform the standing equity committee.
In December 2020, Gentry said the City Council had unanimously accepted the equity resolution they had received.
“It was a formal resolution that promised the community and residents of Klamath Falls that you would take action,” Gentry said. “Where is the committee?”
More residents had taken the steps to request time to speak, but many yielded their time to Trish Seiler, a former City Council member of 16 years, granting her 10 minutes to speak, as opposed to the usual three.
Seiler used the time to bring attention to the commonly held concerns and confusion regarding the decisions made relating to the matter of the jet memorial.
“City representatives have said the project idea came from the county and Air Guard; county representatives have said it came from the city and the Air Guard; and the Air Guard tells me they are not involved in the project at all,” Seiler said. “So, who’s on first?”
Additionally, Seiler reminded the council that the city has already placed a jet memorial out at Kingsley Field Air Base back in the late 2000s.
She also noted that the $600,000, if used for the jet memorial, would not be going back into the community.
The agenda for the same council meeting included a motion regarding a resolution that granted the city exemption from competitive bid requirements for the use of construction contractors on the jet project. The council motioned to table the item.
With the remainder of her time, Seiler explained her eco-tourism proposal which she drew up as an alternative use for the $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funding that was allocated for the jet memorial. The other $300,000 would come from the county.
Seiler stated much of her proposal came from discussions she had had with city and county officials during her time in office.
“Usually, these discussions went along the lines of ‘wouldn’t it be great if we had the money to…’”
She suggested making the park accessible for peoples with disabilities and the elderly by partnering with the Air Guard and widening the walking trail and adding a paved, geothermally heated seating area.
Also in Seiler’s proposal: a small interpretive center, pavilion with picnic tables and grills, viewing platform on the shores of Lake Euwana, additional eagle roosts and extending the trail to connect with OC & E, the trestles, Linkville trail and Wing Watchers. The extended trail would feature pillars such as those in the park memorial with the written history of the land and its many peoples.
Seiler was not alone in her efforts. Ed Silling returned to the meeting following his presentation of a small model he had made and presented at the last meeting which showed a homeless veteran sleeping under the future jet monument.
Silling remarked that Veterans Park honors all vets as it is, and adding a jet memorial would require adding “a battleship, a howitzer, coast guard cutter and infantry platoon” just to be fair.
A few of those who spoke expressed concerns regarding the use of the parks funding for the added maintenance and security of the jet itself.
Wendy Williams suggested that the council take the same approach to this project as when they were renaming Kit Carson Park as Eulalona Park, which included a survey of the public, listings in the newspaper and announcements on the city website.
Klamath Falls resident Sarah Silverman suggested that, since these funds are intended for “COVID-19 relief,” they should be used to honor the memories of those who were lost to the virus by helping residents afford heating and cooling systems to avoid smoke inhalation and heat-related illnesses in summer.
Madeline Blake asked that the $600,000 be used to assist veterans and those who are without homes by building tiny homes and providing potable water throughout the community for their access. She noted that COVID-19 relief programs are starting to shut down as the pandemic wanes adding that those with little to no income are going to be in need now more than ever.
In the end, Councilman Dan Tofell asked the Parks Advisory Board to come to the podium.
Board representatives explained the jet memorial had been proposed in 2015, but that Klamath had been on the wait-list since then.
Their reasoning for the expedited process of funding and allocating this jet was to ensure that a jet at Kingsley field, which had just become available, could be the jet the community received, saving the cost of transportation from elsewhere.
Tofell suggested the project be tabled until after the upcoming election in January, at which point the City Council will have its usual five council members, rather than just the three that are serving the board at this time.
“I have a tendency to agree, we needed to have a more public forum on this decision,” Tofell said, “because it’s obvious that a lot people weren’t aware that this was the plan.”
Council did not respond to concerns regarding the Equity Committee, posed by Gentry, after closing the public comment portion.