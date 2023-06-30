Chiloquin Pocket Park design

Chiloquin’s pocket park design is shown.

 Illustration from Chiloquin City Hall news release

Plans are underway for a new pocket park in the city of Chiloquin, following the announcement of this year’s AARP Community Challenge grants.

Of the 3,600-plus applicants, Chiloquin was one of 310 selected to receive grant funding through the program, according to a news release from Chiloquin City Hall.

