The Community Foundation of the North State is pleased to announce that the application period is now open for all competitive spring 2022 grant funding opportunities for local nonprofits and public agencies
2022 grant funding opportunities include:
• The ACEs Resilience and Hope Fund of Shasta County – This fund seeks to support nonprofit programs that mitigate or prevent the generational cycle of adverse childhood experiences in Shasta County. This opportunity is made possible by a partnership with Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency and promotes preventative and innovative strategies to improve health by addressing one or more of the 10 identified ACEs. All grant applications due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• The Burney Regional Community Fund — The Burney Regional Community Fund supports needs within the communities of the greater Burney area; Burney, Cassel, Fall River Mills, Hat Creek, McArthur, and Old Station – in accordance with boundaries set by the Fall River Joint Unified School District. All grant requests for this fund must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on March 2.
• The McConnell Foundation Fund — Grants from The McConnell Fund will be awarded to Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity County organizations in the areas of arts and culture, children, youth and education, community vitality, environment, health care, recreation, and social services. Grants primarily fund the purchase of equipment or building-related projects. Grant dollars are provided for small and large projects in each county. All grant requests for The McConnell Fund must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on March 9.
Redding Rancheria Community Fund The Redding Rancheria is a federally recognized Tribe whose members are of the Pit River, Yana and Wintu descent. This fund was established to support worthy causes in the surrounding communities in Shasta and Trinity Counties and encourages proposals that serve Native Americans, youth, and/or rural populations. Applications are due March 30 at 5 p.m.
Potential applicants are encouraged to join CFNS staff for a spring grant opportunities workshop via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to noon.