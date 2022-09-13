NASEEM RAKHA

It is September, and once again Oregon is burning.

From my perch in a fire tower in the central Oregon Cascades, I can see nothing but smoke. Satellite images confirm that the Northwest is engulfed in dark, ashy clouds. And I wonder: Will we ever again feel that end of summer swoon that comes as the days shorten and the leaves turn and children go back to school?

