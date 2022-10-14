Last Monday, we celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day as a way to honor and reflect upon Native American history and culture. Overwhelmingly approved by Oregon’s Legislature in 2021 and officially recognized in 13 other states, Indigenous Peoples Day is also an opportunity to support efforts that strengthen Indigenous communities.

The Indian Child Welfare Act, passed in 1978, is one of those efforts. It protects Native children by keeping them connected to their families, identities and culture. It also works to reduce the overrepresentation of Native children in the child welfare system and it serves to underscore and affirm tribal nations’ rights to self governance.

