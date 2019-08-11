Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Sergio Morales
Buy Now

Sergio Morales finishes the marathon Saturday at the Crater Lake runs to win the race for a fourth time, and his effort was the eighth fastest in race history.

 H&N photo by Steve Matthies

Morales returns and wins Crater Lake marathon. Sports, B1