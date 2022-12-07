Oregon Tech has been on Tom Rudolf’s radar for several years.
He participated in a number of summer basketball camps.
He began to learn the culture from his cousin.
He went to three high schools – including North Lake and Paisley in Northern Lake County.
What makes Rudolf’s status as manager of the men’s basketball team, however, is the path his life has taken him over the past couple of years, one which drew the attention of the Oregonian and other media outlets.
He has survived cancer.
“I’ve pretty much been around basketball all my life,” Rudolf says. “I was born in the morning and my dad (Ryan) saw it and then went to coach and win a basketball game.”
“Tom is a basketball junkie,” Oregon Tech head coach Justin Parnell, who also happens to be the cousin Rudolf has been around during summer camps, says. “The most impressive thing about him is what he went through.”
During his junior year of high school track and field at Ione, where the family moved to from Lake County where his father became that school’s track and field coach, his hamstring gave out while he competed in the triple jump.
There still was pain going into his senior season, where he ran on the cross country team.
“It got so bad I had to see a doctor,” Tom Rudolf says.
It was discovered he had B-cell lymphoma.
There would be no final basketball season.
“It was disappointing,” he says. “I couldn’t control it, but I felt I let the team down. We lost a play-in game to qualify for the state tournament in Baker City and I felt that if I was there, we’d have won.”
He had surgery on his left knee in November of 2021.
“The earlier I could do it, the earlier I could start working out,” he says.
Not so fast.
Rudolf endured three rounds of chemotherapy. There were 15 radiation treatments. Physical workouts were limited.
“What helped me is that I didn’t bum myself about it. I just wanted to work to get back, and the first couple of weeks I knew there would be no basketball. I shifted from that. Getting back to school was a big thing,” he says.
“It tells you something when Ione (High School) changed the date of his prom so he could after treatments,” Parnell says of something his classmates did to allow Rudolf to undergo a treatment and then attend the event.
Treatments continued throughout the spring track and field season.
He final one came on the morning of the state track and field championships at the newly remodeled Hayward Field. He then was able to do what many had believed unthinkable – he competed.
Ione had the No. 11 best time, out of 12 to qualify, in the 4x100 relay among the schools in its class. Rudolf ran the lead leg. It was reported that when handed the baton to the second runner, he crouched on the track and cried.
“I was not a sprinter at all,” Rudolf says with a laugh, noting he had not run sprints since the seventh grade. “I ran middle distances,” especially the 800 and often the 1,500.
“I’m still not that comfortable talking about (the cancer), but not to sound a cliché, I learned to live life everyday, even though I was missing cross country and basketball,” he says.
It had helped, his parents (Ryan and Allison) noted Rudolf already had made the decision to attend Oregon Tech.
“One thing I liked was the culture, and not just with athletics,” he says. “What I like is that if you have a question about something, it will be answered.”
His learning is taking place in the classroom and the basketball court as he serves as just the Hustlin’ Owls men’s basketball manager in the past 35 years.
“With my role, I’m just learning as much a I can. I want to be a basketball coach,” he says – a coach with a message that obstacles can be overcome.
Steve Matthies is Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin and Oregon Tech sports for more than 30 years.