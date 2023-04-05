To call Oregon Tech’s recent baseball efforts unprecedented is almost an understatement.
Off to one of the Hustlin’ Owls’ best effort starts, what Tech did at Lewis-Clark State College is … well … shocking.
With its record-setting performance, OIT has set itself up for potential not seen before.
Tech pulled off its first doubleheader sweep of LCSC, a traditional NAIA baseball power. The Hustlin’ Owls won a series with the Warriors for the first time. Tech handed LCSC its first home-field shutout loss in almost a decade.
That simply is the start.
The three straight wins by OIT in Lewiston, Idaho, marked the first time since 1970, yes, the year is correct, the Warriors had dropped three in a row at home since the University of Idaho accomplished the feat.
OIT also was within a single out of a four-game sweep, something no Lewis-Clark State baseball team ever has suffered – at home or away by a program that dates back to the 1930s.
“They have always had an emotional and physical edge,” OIT baseball coach Jacob Garsez said of the Warriors, who have won more NAIA World Series titles than any other school.
He knows. He played against the Warriors while he was at The College of Idaho. He coached against LCSC at Corban before coming to OIT.
“For us, it was focusing on who we are,” something much easier said than done.
“Our guys executed, we played good defense and we executed good pitches when we had to,” Garsez, who has joined Howard Morris, Danny Miles, Pete Whisler and Matt Miles as an OIT coach to guide his team to 20 or more wins in a season.
“We worked hard for this,” Garsez said.
With a series at home this weekend (Tech hosted Corban twice Friday and will play again at noon today at Steen Sports Park), the Hustlin’ Owls have a chance to do something no other OIT baseball team ever has done – host the conference playoffs.
“It’s in our hands,” Garsez said of OIT, which took a 10-2 Cascade Collegiate Conference record into this weekend’s series. Tech then plays at Bushnell (7-1 and at 5-3 The College of Idaho this weekend) April 15-16 before wrapping up league play at home April 22-23 against the University of British Columbia (7-5).
The other league leaders all have a series against each other before the season ends.
What is amazing is that OIT has just four seniors on its roster – pitchers Nick Garcia and Brendan Talonen, and infielders Adam Jacques and Ian Peters. All eight current position players are underclassmen.
With a 23-11 record entering weekend, and 14 games left on the schedule including a regular-season home twinbill April 29 against Simpson University, the current OIT baseball team has a chance to challenge the school record of 33 wins set in 1981 when Morris was the head coach, and matched by the 2009 team of Matt Miles.
“This is a good group,” Garsez said of the Hustlin’ Owls, one of five Cascade Collegiate Conference teams to already have picked up at least 20 victories this season.
If Tech can pull off winning the league’s regular season title, the Hustlin’ Owls could set up a unique situation for the athletic department, since the postseason is set for May 5-7, the same time during which OIT’s softball team also could host its league championship competition.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 33 years.
