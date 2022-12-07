DORRIS – This weekend the Butte Valley basketball teams are competing in the Running Raider Tournament at Lost River.
Last weekend, the Bulldogs hosted their own competition, the 40th version of the Roberta Criss Memorial Bulldog Classic.
Whether it be a tournament (which is bracketed play to determine a champion) or a classic (which consists more of round-robin play and may or may not determine a champion), high school winter sports are back to create some level of normalcy.
After two almost idle years because of Covid 19 chaos, the challenge to return to something which resembles the past has created new issues.
As is always the case, there is a need for volunteers. Never enough, but a great way to stay involved.
In the case of the Butte Valley three-day event, that means scorekeepers, timers and shot clock operators for upward of a dozen games each day – no easy task.
“It’s getting people who want to do the job and be qualified, to know the game,” Butte Valley athletic director Martin Deane said. Then, it often is needing some volunteers to work up to four or more straight games with little break.
“If we don’t work them into the ground, we need 20-to-25 people,” he said, noting there were those who were overworked this year.
This year presented a challenge Deane and others always are concerned about – the weather.
The snow meant some schools would be unable to play the first day.
“We changed the brackets at least three times, and that was just Friday,” boys basketball coach Ivan Mendez said.
Among the challenges Deane and coaches have is that the Butte Valley Booster Club uses the event as its main fundraiser, so several different requirements needed to be satisfied.
Boosters need a corps of volunteers, too, to work concessions, tickets, hospitality and other things which allows Deane to work with visiting schools to try to help them achieve their requirements – which is games.
Visiting teams want to be assured of three games, which means, when the schedule has to be reworked, some schools might have to play twice in one day to ensure those games during play which takes place in the high school gym, but also the nearby elementary school.
“One of the challenges is that we don’t have the schools like we used to,” Deane said. “We used to be able to fill our brackets.”
Not only are there fewer schools, there are several schools which have such limited numbers that their basketball teams have no more than five, six or seven players. Butte Valley’s boys fall into that situation.
This year, unlike a couple of past seasons, girls basketball coach Mike Cross has 18 players, so he has a nine-player varsity squad and another nine-player group playing junior varsity basketball.
It has been rumored that Surprise Valley has fewer than 20 students in the high school, which means if the Hornets can field basketball teams, they can compete only at either the varsity or junior varsity level.
Dunsmuir’s boys coach said he has seven players.
Big Valley is said to have limited numbers.
Still, the games go on which helps bring back some sense of normal, at least to what fans and parents knew in the past. Part of Butte Valley’s program says: “The Butte Valley Booster Club wishes to thank all sponsors and volunteers who have contributed time and resources to the tournament this year.”
Without them, regardless of who hosts a competition, games cannot be played.
And, as has been the case throughout the country, the return to hordes of high school basketball tournaments and/or classics means added pressure for officials.
“We need young guys,” John Cox, head to the Northern California Officials Association, said. He noted that because of the number of tournament his group has to cover (there were a trio of three-day competitions last weekend) some officials were required to work five or six games a day.
It is possible, Cox said, that an official could make upward of $3,000-$4,000 during December. Game numbers, thus the need for officials, slows a little when various leagues begin play, but larger schools might have three contests on game days – varsity, junior varsity and freshmen events.
Officiating remains a great way for former players to remain part of the game.
Winter sports are back after two years of flux, and that is good.
Steve Matthies is Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years.