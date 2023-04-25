Youth served noticed Saturday that the future of track and field is good.
Henley served notice, too.
About two-thirds of the place winners at the 31st Coldwell Banker Invitational were underclassmen, and a goodly number of them were freshmen and sophomores.
Among them were North Clackamas Christian sophomore Ava Barnett, whose three individual wins helped her win the Gary Keppen Award as the Outstanding Female Athlete of the meet.
“I was pleased,” she said. “I had personal bests in three events, the long jump, 200 and on our 4x100 relay team.”
She won the long jump, 200 and 100. Her team’s 4x100 relay team was sixth.
Her win in the long jump proved to be a key to her winning the Keppen Award, since she bested Mazama freshman Sydney Baker in the event. Baker was third to go with her wins in the two girls hurdle races, both of which were in school-record times.
While Barnett and Baker were standouts in the girls meet, Redmond’s Nathan Wachs had a pair of individual wins, helped with a relay win and had a third-place effort in another event to win the Bill McCaddden Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete.
He nudged teammate Cody Crain for that award.
None of their individual efforts, or that of many others, could slow the Henley juggernaut which swept both team victories, the first time since before many of the Hornet athletes were born.
Henley last won the boys team title in 2005, the same year in which the Hornets swept the team titles.
“It means a lot,” Henley senior Shaw Stork said of the team wins. “Each day our coaches invest a lot of time to have us be able to get our best times, throws and jumps. We owe a lot to our coaches.”
For the Henley boys, it was their third team title in meet history.
For the Henley girls, it was their record eighth team victory.
Summit of Bend finished second in both team races, while Mazama was third in the girls team race and Redmond third in the boys race. North Clackamas Christian, meanwhile, won its second straight small-school crown.
Barnett had a big hand in that effort.
“I was so surprised,” she said when she heard her name called as winner of the Gary Keppen Award. “There are so many athletes who are good here. For me, it shows how far I’ve come, but I can go a lot further.
“This meet is an awesome experience, especially with the nice weather, being able to compete and have fun.”
She joined Ethan Kassebaum as the only Clackamas Christian athletes to win one of the major individual awards for the meet. Kassebaum was named the outstanding male athlete in 2018.
Wachs, meanwhile, became the first individual from Redmond to win an individual honor.
“I’m just happy to be her and to be able to perform well,” he said, noting he is trying to get into as many meets as he can this spring before he heads to Eastern Oregon University to play football and compete for the Mountaineers’ track and field program.
“I felt good in the 200 and the long jump, which is the first time I’ve done that (event). I felt good in the 4x100 relay, too. I didn’t feel as good in the high jump where I was just not feeling it.”
Wachs won the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches, well below his consistent efforts at around 6-5.
MEET MATTERS
• While Barnett improved her times in three events, a couple of which are tops among Oregon’s Class 1A schools, Mazama’s Baker improved her Class 4A state leading times in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
• Only two defending individual event winners were able to repeat. Henley’s Chris Janney won the boys 400 again, this year in 52.39 seconds, while Redmond’s Dakota Wedding repeated in the boys javelin.
• Henley became the third Klamath Falls team to sweep both team titles. Klamath Union, which did not compete Saturday at the Coldwell Banker Invitational, won both titles in 1997 and 2003.
• McQueen of Reno, Nevada, also has swept team titles, which it did in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
• Klamath Union has won seven boys team titles, McQueen six and Mazama five.
• Henley’s eight girls team titles is followed by McQueen’s six and five by Klamath Union.
• Among the teams to win the small-school title, Lost River has done so seven times, Bonanza six and Cascade Christian five.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years.