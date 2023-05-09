HOUSTON — Most folks who travel to Galveston, Texas, to fish do so for the redfish, black drum or seatrout. They’re chasing big gamefish in the saltmarshes, on the mud flats or going offshore to deep drop for grouper. But I’m not most folks.
Besides, I’ve already caught those. In fact, after spending months in Texas over the years for military training, I’ve caught almost every fish capable of growing larger than my hand that swims the state’s waters.
Despite its reputation, not everything is bigger in Texas. Take, for instance, fish. For every “normal-sized” fish like a bass or catfish, there are at least three or four micros — a fish that is six inches or less in length when fully grown. And Texas doesn’t have that many large native fishes in freshwater to begin with, so micros it is.
My latest training in the Lone Star State was one that afforded a lot of free time after hours, so five or six nights per week, I was fishing for (mostly) little fishes.
Darters and minnows within an hour’s drive of the base were my focus on weeknights, but my weekend took me to Galveston Bay to chase whatever saltwater fishes I could find.
Only 4% of Texas is public land, and more than half of that land is on military bases closed to most public access (including fishing). Access in Texas is always the biggest struggle; even after hours of research ahead of time, many of my spots were fenced and inaccessible. Many others were unfishable due to the heavy rains and poor riparian conditions.
When I pulled up to the Dickinson Bay Boat Ramp between Houston and Galveston, it was late, and I’d stacked one disappointment on top of another. Nonetheless, there was ample sandy and gravel shoreline, about six or eight inches of water clarity and neither wind nor rain hampering surface visibility.
So I grabbed a headlamp, my tenkara rod and a tiny glass case wrapped in a towel that I fill with water to photograph my more fragile catches.
CLINGING TO HOPE
Almost immediately, I began catching naked gobies. I clothed them in the beam of my headlamp before turning the relatively common little fish loose.
As I began flipping rocks and the wading through the flooded grasses, I noticed a clingfish. Clingfish are a type of goby with modified pectoral fins that enable them to suck or “cling” to the side of a hard surface. They’ll often wait under rocks, oyster beds, pilings or even moored boats. In the same way a squirrel will hide on the back side of a tree to avoid being seen by you, clingfish will shimmy to the back of a rock or piling to avoid your headlamp. The first dozen or so I found exhibited this normal behavior.
Unexpectedly, I saw a few clingfish sitting out in the open on the gravel bottom. Usually, clingfish won’t eat out in the open, but one little sucker did. This clingfish species, called a skilletfish for the similarity between its body shape and a frying pan, was new.
With about 3 feet of line tied to the end of my tenkara rod and a pre-snelled tanago hook on 1-pound test, an inch-long skilletfish was hardly a threat; however, when I saw a half-pound Gulf toadfish hiding among the rocks, I decided to risk it. I only had red worms with me, but they work in saltwater almost as well as in fresh, so when I dropped the tiny bait half the size of a grain of rice in its face, it hungrily gobbled it and began to test my skill.
I tested the bite force of this, my fourth toadfish species, and learned it was just as strong as expected. Thankfully, they have rounded teeth, so my finger was only dented and not bloodied.
Though I’d landed the catfish-shaped toadfish, I was unable to free the tiny hook from its massive jaw, and it broke me off. This sent me back to the car to re-tie, and on my second wind, I went the opposite direction down the shoreline.
Almost immediately, I spotted a small flatfish. It was some kind of tonguefish, but it was very light-shy and that tongue wagged out of there in a hurry. Fortunately, the southern flounder I spotted shortly thereafter was unbothered by my light. It was also uninterested in my worm.
Looking around, I found a small shrimp, caught it by hand and cut it up into tiny pieces. The flounder engulfed the upgraded bait.
I managed to catch a few more palm-sized flatfish and though I drove back to my hotel exhausted, it was nice to have added a few new species in a place I’d already fished so hard. The more I fish an area, the more difficult it has become for me to find new species. This trip was still productive, but in the future, Houston, we may have a problem …
