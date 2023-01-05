Call it some semblance of normality, although normal as many know never will be the same like it was before the pandemic.
Still, it is exciting to see Mazama’s High Desert Classic return as wrestlers hit the mats today.
It would be delightful to see the long-running Basin’s Best Tournament return to something like the glory days. It also would be appropriate to see Bonanza resurrect the Captain Lafe Smith Tournament, the oldest wrestling competition in the Klamath Basin before chaos hit.
There was a time, not all that long ago, when there were quality tournaments throughout the Klamath Basin, and that was something which allowed wrestling fans to see the talent that has come out of this area.
John Luscombe finished second in the California state championships, Big Valley’s Reagan Dahle was fourth just a couple years ago and Modoc has had several individuals place in the large CIF meet, all of which was inspiring since it was so difficult for wrestlers from smaller schools in the Northern Section to advance.
John Fairbank is Klamath Union’s lone state champion since 1969, although several have come close.
Henley, Mazama, Lakeview and Bonanza have long lists of state champions and place winners in their respective class championships in Oregon, where Chiloquin, North Lake, Lost River, Gilchrest and Hosanna Christian have had wrestlers atop the victory stand in a variety of weight classes.
Why there is so much backlash toward wrestling is difficult to fathom.
Klamath Union, led by Chet Newton, was at the head of class in helping to develop the sport in the state of Oregon, and has a long list of individual place winners to go with some team titles.
Watching Matt McCadden’s crew bring a team trophy back to Chiloquin several years back helped a lot of people around the state discover another school in the Klamath Basin. It was a special moment to watch and report on.
Given time, it would be easy to recall individual state champions from several schools.
Bonanza’s Cheryl New brought girls wrestling to the forefront when she became the first female to compete in the Oregon state championships. Sadly, she struggled with a nasty cold, otherwise there is little question, arguably, that she also would have been the first girl to record an individual victory at state.
The challenge for wrestlers is not only competing well in the practice room and on the mat, but maintaining weight to, at the same time, keeping the strength each needed to compete.
Wrestling is special in that it is one of the few sports in which little guys, some as light as 95 pounds, to compete at the varsity level. It is special because wrestlers compete in, at the high school level, 14 weight classes so there is balance in the competition.
Wrestlers also become proficient in other sports because of the balance, physical movements of the body and the necessity to overcome obstacles by oneself while on the mat.
An old college classmate, who has taken more teams to the American Legion World Series than any other coach, required his baseball players to wrestle if they did not make a high school basketball roster. Dave Ploof’s record in unequaled.
The history of the sport is amazing.
It is the first sport mentioned in the Bible when Jacob wrestled the angel of God and would not give up until he received a blessing. His name became Israel, or he who wrestles (grapples) with God.
It is the first sport of the Olympics.
Hieroglyphics of wrestlers have been found in ancient caves.
George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were known wrestlers in their youth.
The beat goes on – and that is a good thing. It is exciting to know there will be a couple of wrestling competitions in the Klamath Basin this year. The hope is to see the High Desert Classic and abbreviated Basin’s Best open the doors for more meets in the area for fans to watch – and there is nothing wrong with that.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years, and amateur wrestling (high school and college) for more than 50.