They trod the friendly, frigid, frozen turf of Metropolitan Stadium, a site which no longer exists, better known now as the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.
The Purple People Eaters moved inside.
There has been no Super Bowl experience since then and the great Minneapolis columnist Jim Klobucher sounded the alarm with his book “Will the Vikings Ever Win the Super Bowl?”
Long-suffering fans have been teased a couple of times, so no one can expect this year to be much different, although we still can hope there is a chance to render the 0-4 record the team had meaningless under wonderful coach Harry Peter Grant, who made it clear the Vikings had to, like all teams which reach the Super Bowl, win a lot of big games just to get there.
Any troglodyte knows the struggles.
When the Vikings went winless in the Super Bowl, the Minnesota Twins struggled to get back to the World Series after a 1965 appearance, the Minnesota North Stars could never reach the Stanley Cup Finals, the Minnesota Kicks came up short trying to win the North American Soccer League title (in Portland, no less).
It was like the curse of Bob Short.
The owner of the Minneapolis Lakers moved his team to greener pastures in Los Angeles and then sold the Lakers who had given Minnesota three NBA titles, all with George Mikan at center and some guy named Bud Grant at guard.
Over the last few seasons, Brett Favre threw an interception when a short run would have sealed a Super Bowl berth. Then, a chip-shot field goal went wide left on the last play against Seattle and allowed the Seahawks go on to win its only Super Bowl.
Painful memories for all Viking fans.
Granted, two regular season games remain this season (for the record, the greatest comeback in NFL history two weeks ago came in Minnesota’s 1,000th regular season game), but a couple of wins will allow the purple and gold to secure a first-round bye and move the Vikings two wins shy of, finally, another Super Bowl appearance.
We hope, but no one holds his/her breath.
We understand Boston’s “Curse of the Bambino,” and Chicago’s “Loveable Losers” Cubs until they snapped their years of suffering.
We watched the Fearsome Foursome (Los Angeles Rams), Monsters of the Midway (Chicago Bears), Steel Curtin (Pittsburgh Steelers) and other teams capture an NFL title. Painfully, we watched Green Bay win too often. We get it. We even understand the frustration of Buffalo Bills fans, who have watched their team also go 0-4, and be battered worse than our guys ever were.
Oh, to chant “Skol” from the mountain tops, or wherever.
We likely will find ourselves exasperated as we watch, hoping our pain will not be exacerbated any longer. Klobucher and longtime Minneapolis sports columnist Sid Hartman have passed on. Harry Peter Grant is pushing 100 years of age and, if for no other reason than that see Viking fans chant: “This Bud’s for You,” a victory would heal a lot of ancient wounds.
A win might even help overcome the worse call in NFL history when Drew Pearson was not called for pass interference, caught a pass allowed Dallas to reach another Super Bowl.
An ugly call, a pass interception, a missed field goal – oh, to put them in the past.
We hope.
Skol Vikings, honor your name … Skol Vikings let’s goal.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He covered the Minnesota Vikings for several years before he moved to Klamath Falls and remains a Vikings and Twins fan.
