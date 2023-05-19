There was hope, more than 30 years ago, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes could find a base in the Klamath Basin. Sadly, for a myriad of reasons, the Fellowship never took root despite the efforts of several individuals who believed in the organization.
Hope remains.
There have been limited meetings.
In 2021, there was a gathering, with more than 40 athletes meeting twice a month. Since then, the “Huddle” has become a team-based chapel before games and a monthly meeting.
An adult group geared toward coaches also has been started.
“FCA is a volunteer intensified ministry,” Makena Stork says. “We are hoping to develop a director for Klamath Falls for the ministry to coaches and athletes. FCA wants to see the world impacted by Jesus Christ.”
No stranger to Klamath Falls, Stork now resides here with her husband, Alex, the football coach at Henley High School.
Her position is to train FCA staff throughout the Pacific Northwest, which includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. She moved into her training position after having served both in the East Side and Inner City ministries in Portland.
In addition to training staff, Stork says FCA has diversified to where it now wants to get churches involved where it is a reasonable expectation.
“The goal is to try and develop huddle opportunities,” she says.
Each FCA group is called a huddle, and the expectation is that each one is student-led, with coaches and other adults serving as advisors, a concept that has been highly successful in other parts of the United States.
“FCA invites coaches and athletes to the journey of knowing Christ, of transforming life in sports through Jesus,” the Sandy High School graduate, who was a javelin thrower at Texas Christian University, says. “That’s the direction FCA is leading.”
Henley senior Matthew McCoy, who in February won a state wrestling championship, is an athlete who has seen FCA enhance his faith.
“As an athlete,” McCoy says, “I often find it difficult to make time for Jesus. At times I find myself lacking, but being part of FCA gives me a community that not everyone is a part of and I get to be with other athletes who also love Jesus Christ.
“I can say with all certainty that (FCA) has helped me stay with God.”
A broken leg as a sophomore almost derailed his career.
“I found myself in a dark spot (with thes injury),” McCoy says. “I put my identity into sports, but I found my true identity in Him by going to FCA consistently and found I was not defined by my athletic ability, but by Him.”
Stork can relate since the Fellowship became a significant part of her life.
“I grew up in a family that made sports a high priority,” she says. “My relationship with Jesus didn’t start until high school when I started struggling with the pressures of sports and social life. FCA became a group where I could go with all of my struggles and questions and ask who Jesus was in light of it all.”
She later met her husband when he was playing football at Southern Oregon University with her brother, Gannon Schroeder. Makena and Gannon’s grandparents are long-time Klamath Basin residents — football coach Lee Schroder and his wife Kaleo, a long-time master’s swimmer.
FCA, which was founded in the 1950s, also has expanded scope of defining its mission.
“We have broadened the ministry scope to include action and outdoor sports,” she says.
FCA camps, of which more than four dozen are scheduled throughout the Pacific Northwest this summer, now include skiing, snowboarding, hunting, fishing and a fitness program. Those all are in addition to long-time traditional sports.
Club and non-school sports also are being included.
“FCA creates a variety of resources to serve coaches and athletes, like coaching development resources, character trait studies and sports devotionals,” Stork says. “They also have focused training to help volunteers learn best practices to support coaches and athletes in their communities.”
Those include camps.
Most of the camps are weekend camps, a concept developed in the 1980s at Augustana University to help serve athletes who were often unable to attend week-long camps because of the need for them to remain on the farms and ranches of the Midwest.
“A lot of camps are sport specific, and many are being held at churches,” Stork says.
A few huddles in the Klamath Basin would add to the more than 300 currently meeting throughout the state of Oregon.
Hope might be the first FCA large gathering in about 30 years will take place May 24 in an event for athletes and coaches, and scheduled to be held at First Presbyterian Church downtown.
Liavaa “Jake” Moevau, a coach at Santiam Christian High School and a elder/preacher at Calvary Chapel in Corvallis, will share his football journey and family/life struggles led him to faith in Jesus.
“We are willing to train anyone who wants to be involved,” Stork says, and notes some individuals are using what one FCA director calls the 3E concept — encourage, equip and engage.
Athletes and coaches interested in attending the gathering should contact Makena Stork at mschroder@fca.org, or by calling (541) 892-2875.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years, and has been active with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes since he lived in Minnesota and South Dakota in the 1970s and ‘80s.