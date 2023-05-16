James MichaelColeman

James Michael Coleman James Michael “Mike” Coleman went home to be with Jesus on Sunday April 2, 2023. At home in Kuna, Idaho and surrounded by family, he passed peacefully at the age of 79.

Mike was born on July 30, 1943 in Klamath Falls to Jim and Barney Coleman. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1961. A proud Vietnam veteran, Mike enlisted in the Navy in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1968.