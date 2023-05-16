James Michael Coleman James Michael “Mike” Coleman went home to be with Jesus on Sunday April 2, 2023. At home in Kuna, Idaho and surrounded by family, he passed peacefully at the age of 79.
Mike was born on July 30, 1943 in Klamath Falls to Jim and Barney Coleman. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1961. A proud Vietnam veteran, Mike enlisted in the Navy in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1968.
While living in the Willamette Valley, Mike met Dorothea Horst and they were married on June 27, 1970 in Sweet Home. He began working at Columbia Plywood in 1974 and retired in 2000 as a day-shift supervisor. After “retiring” Mike worked many part-time jobs until moving to Idaho in 2021.
Mike and Dorothea joined Klamath Christian Center soon after moving to Klamath Falls. He was active in the church and served in a variety of ways. Mike had a life-long love of the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and golf. He always had a joke ready for whoever would listen.
Mike was predeceased by his parents and his brother Martin. He is survived by his wife Dorothea, sons Chris and Brian and their wives Angela and Tawn, grandchildren Olivia, Emily, Lindsey, Christian, Anna, Zach, Joe, Brady and Riley, and his sister Gail Larkin.
Mike’s ashes will be interred with military honors at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho on Monday June 5, 2023 at 2 PM. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday July 11, 2023 at 11 AM at Klamath Christian Center.
Mike was special to many people. He will be deeply missed.