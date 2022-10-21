Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

I’ve been keeping a list of words I hear that perplex and puzzle even the smartest word nerds out there. Today I’d like to clear up some of the confusion with some quick-hitting didactic disambiguations.

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of mustard. A few years ago, I almost started a mustard review podcast. A few weeks ago I heard someone say, “That won’t cut the mustard.” Certainly the person meant “pass muster,” right? After all, “pass muster” means “to gain approval or acceptance.” As it turns out, “cut mustard” is a term that means “to reach or surpass the desired standard or performance.” So, the two terms not only sound alike but have similar meanings. Hopefully that delineation cuts the mustard for you.

