Jessica Nischik Long

That climate change is a public health crisis, as well as an environmental crisis, should come as no surprise.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division now recognizes wildfire smoke as a threat to workers, and extreme heat killed over 100 people in Oregon during last year’s heat dome. The heatwave in July was one of the longest on record leading to heat advisories across the state, Gov. Kate Brown declaring a state of emergency in 25 counties and Multnomah County investigating three possible heat-related deaths.

