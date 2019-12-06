As singers and musicians across the Klamath Falls City Schools district polish traditional favorites for this month’s holiday concerts, 100-year-old Mills Elementary School prepares for something novel: original lyrics from renowned Portland-based rap artist Mic Crenshaw, who will take the stage during two all-school choral pieces at the Winter Concert, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m., according to a district news release.
“My students are just beaming,” says Kayla McPherson, music teacher and music department coordinator for the Klamath Falls City School District. “They are so proud of themselves and so excited that he is committed to coming just for them.”
Crenshaw is not only an acclaimed emcee, poet, and hip-hop artist (“Portland’s Best” in 2016 according to Willamette Week), but also an activist for human rights and justice. He partners with Education Without Borders on regional education and music initiatives, and his nonprofit GlobalFam supports a computer center for disadvantaged youth in Central Africa.
McPherson was drawn to Crenshaw’s positive youth messages at a district-wide professional development meeting where Crenshaw spoke as a Fields Artist Fellow of the Oregon Community Foundation. McPherson arranged the concert collaboration, an all-school Skype rehearsal, and a concert-prep competition in which three classes will win a workshop with Crenshaw on finding creative inspiration and making sense of rhyme.
In addition to solos by Crenshaw and several fifth graders, the concert will feature kindergartners and first graders playing jingle bells, second and third graders folk dancing, fourth graders playing recorders, and fifth graders performing in band, orchestra, and choir. The event concludes with cocoa and cookies.