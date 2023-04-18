The City of Klamath Falls is reconsidering the location of the proposed static F-15 jet display in Veterans’ Memorial Park.
The announcement came Monday night during the regular Klamath Falls City Council meeting prior to the public comment period.
The City of Klamath Falls is reconsidering the location of the proposed static F-15 jet display in Veterans’ Memorial Park.
The announcement came Monday night during the regular Klamath Falls City Council meeting prior to the public comment period.
“We have listened to your statements and concerns regarding the funding and placement of the static F-15 display,” Council President Mika Blain said. “City staff have been directed to explore relocating the static display to the city-owned portion of the property located on the north side of George Nurse Way within Veterans’ Memorial Park.”
The city’s jet project was made public last summer and sparked public outcry from portions of the community at nearly every council meeting that followed.
Citizens have been entering complaints since last July regarding the location of the project as well as the city’s plan to cover the cost using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
But not all residents disapprove of the project.
A series of six community members expressed their support for the jet back-to-back following the city’s announcement.
Those in support of the project included Klamath County Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) Executive Director Heather Harter and her husband, Kevin Harter, board chairman of the South Suburban Sanitary District.
“The F-15 static jet display means more to our beautiful community than any other city the world,” Heather said. “Klamath Falls has been the start for every single F-15 pilot of almost 2 ½ decades.”
Comments were also entered by retired Kingsley maintenance squadron commander, Maj. Richard Schuster and KCCC Vice President Joe Spendolini.
Referring to the use of federal ARPA moneys to fund the project – $300,000 from the city and $300,000 from the Klamath County – Schuster said that operations at Kingsley Airfield has “nearly $120 million of direct financial impact.”
In response to public concerns over funding, Blain said “It is important to differentiate between the CARES act and ARPA. The ARPA relief package included funds to be utilized to rebuild a stronger and more equitable economy as the country recovers. The city council has chosen to use our portion of these funds for lost public sector revenue.”
Because the jet project is listed under public sector revenue, council stated that it is an approved use of funds.
Wingwatchers President Leslie Lowe addressed this statement during public comment.
“The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act Final Rule 2.7 states that ‘general economic development – activities that do not respond to negative economic impacts of the pandemic but rather seek to more generally enhance the jurisdictions’ business climate – would generally not be eligible under this eligible use category,’” Lowe read. “We would like to know how you justify this use of ARPA funds for general tourism enhancement,” Lowe said.
Chuck Wells, a veteran of World War II, also spoke in opposition of the funding use.
“The allocation of these funds certainly does not reflect the highest and best use of the money as intended by Congress,” Wells said. “And how is the local supplemental appeal to be rationalized with a straight face?”
City Manager Jonathan Tiechert also presented a funding issue regarding the allocation of ARPA funds.
The city’s Washburn Way Pavement and Preservation project was budgeted to receive $3 million at the start of the biennium according to city records.
That cost estimate has increased by more than $685,000.
Tiechert said he had previously suggested that the city should consider reallocating some of the ARPA funding for the sake of the Washburn Way project.
“Since we’ve already ove-rallocated our ARPA dollars this year, maybe reallocate some of those funds towards this project instead…of funding those last three or four remaining ARPA projects.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.