Looking to be creeped out this weekend? Perhaps free candy in exchange for wearing a costume is more your speed.
Locations across Klamath County are open for all types of Halloween revelry this weekend.
KLAMATH FALLS
Fall Harvest Festival: The Fall Harvest Festival is open for several days this weekend at Mountain Valley Gardens.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Washburn Way in Klamath Falls.
There will be Halloween Truck-or-Treating and prizes valued as high as $400.
Additionally, Sunflower Field will be open for all to embrace autumn by taking photos with sunflowers and buying a stunning bouquet. A photobooth will be available for customers.
Scarecrow Row Halloween Event: Every year on the Saturday before Halloween the Klamath Basin gathers in Downtown Klamath Falls for the area's most popular fall festival.
Scarecrow Row features a children's costume parade, trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, a pumpkin giveaway, pumpkin decorating station, face painting and all kinds of other fun activities all from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Tricker Street: Wynne Broadcasting is hosting its annual Tricker Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Join the broadcasters as they transform the YMCA Youth Development Center at 1017 Donald St. into a ghoulishly good time for children to safely trick-or-treat.
In addition to Wynne Broadcasting and the YMCA Youth Development Center, Tricker Street is offered by: Timber Kids Dentistry, Klamath Snowflake Festival, Chiloquin Fire & Rescue, Liberty Tax, Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Klamath Falls Police Department, Ross Ragland Theater, Mayor Carol Westfall, Integral Youth Services, Linkville Kiwananis, Ace Towing, D&R Auto, A Better Way and Central Oregon Ear Nose Throat.
CHILOQUIN
Truck or Treat: Klamath Tribal Health Public Health Department presents Truck or Treat from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
This trick-or-treating event for all youth is set for the Klamath Tribes Fitness Center, Ne'tu Shpo'tu Shiwina, at 320 Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin.
This is a drug-, alcohol- and smoke-free event.
For more information, contact Tahnie Clark at 541-882-1487 ext. 603.
Parade: Get ready for a spooky parade beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 on Main Street in Chiloquin.
There will be prizes for best float ($400), costume ($200) and pumpkin ($100).
Line up for the parade will be at 5 p.m. at the Chiloquin High School Parking lot.
Call Tawnee Hescock at 541-891-4412 for more information.
MALIN
Harvest Party: The Harvest Party is set to start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in Malin Park with hay rides, chili feed, pumpkin carving, carnival games, bouncy houses, raffle prizes and face painting.
2nd annual Tayas Yawks Halloween Bash, 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 3206 Onyx Ave.
Food, games, family fun. Costume contest prizes are $25 for youth, $25 for adult.
Call 541-363-1277 or 541-891-9194 for more information
Pacifica Senior Living Klamath Falls present Trunk or Treat 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Join us for a Halloween-themed Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated car
Games, prizes and lots of fun
Call 541-205-4395 for more information
Alky Angles Sunrise and Related in Recovery present the 2022 Recovery Halloween Event 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 15055 Puckett Road in Keno
Clean & sober fun: food, dj music, fun, recovery testimonies, horseshoes/egg toss, campfire, full kid fun area with games and playground, raffle prizes, haunted house and costume contest
Wizard of Oz theme
Call Tom M at 541-591-1820, Tony F at 541-892-1962 or Jeff C at 541-591-5443 for more information
Halloween Trunk or Treet at Running Y Resort, 5271 Coopers Hawk Road. Haunted hall, trunk or treat, *541Jump bounce house area. $15 unlimited. Call 541-850-5587 for more information.
2022 Costume Crypt noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29
Free for all local kids. Kids must be present
Come go through what we have, find a costume or even bits & pieces to make your own costume
Craft station to make your own trick or treat bag
Every child leaves with a trick or treat bag & treats even if they don't find a costume
Klamath County Library program room, 126 S. 3rd St. in Klamath Falls