Loretta MaireCheyne

Loretta Maire Cheyne July 24th, 2023, Loretta (Reta) Marie Cheyne, 86, of Klamath Falls, OR, passed peacefully at home with her beloved husband Jim, daughter Janelle and son-in-law Scott by her side.

Reta was welcomed into heaven by her Savior Jesus where she was reunited with her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Isabel Lemler; son, Jimmy; and grandson Taylor Fenters.

