Loretta Maire Cheyne July 24th, 2023, Loretta (Reta) Marie Cheyne, 86, of Klamath Falls, OR, passed peacefully at home with her beloved husband Jim, daughter Janelle and son-in-law Scott by her side.
Reta was welcomed into heaven by her Savior Jesus where she was reunited with her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Isabel Lemler; son, Jimmy; and grandson Taylor Fenters.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.