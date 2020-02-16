Cheewa James, 15 family members question being disenrolled from tribe

Cheewa James and 15 family members have been disenrolled from the Modoc Nation, formerly known as the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma.
James, 80, who lives near Sacramento, has been a high-profile advocate for the Oklahoma Modocs, a Tribe based in Miami, Oklahoma. A Modoc descendant, she has written “Modoc: The Tribe That Wouldn’t Die”; worked as a seasonal ranger at Lava Beds National Monument, site of the key battles of the 1872-73 Modoc War; was a television anchorwoman and reporter in Northern California and Southern Oregon; and narrated a recently released self-guided audio tour of Modoc War sites.
James was born in the former Klamath Indian Agency Hospital near Chiloquin and has relatives and friends in the Klamath Tribes.
In a letter sent to James and relations last May, the Modoc Nation’s enrollment committee said she and family relations are ineligible for membership and were immediately removed from tribal rolls. According to the letter, those eligible for membership “shall consist of those Modoc Indians who are direct lineal descendants of those Modocs removed to Indian territory (now Oklahoma) in November 1873, and who did not return to Klamath, Oregon … and the descendants of such Indians who otherwise meet the membership requirements adopted by the tribe.”
According to the membership committee letter, it was determined that James’ father, Clyde LeClair James, moved to the Klamath Reservation in 1938, where he lived and worked and where James (also known as Patricia Darlene James), and her brother and sister were born. As a result, “you, and your descendants, are ineligible for enrollment on the rolls of the Modoc Nation,” although, if offers, “you may likely be eligible for proper membership into other Tribal governments, such as the Klamath Tribes.”
In disputing the ruling, she said determining that Clyde James, who was born in 1900, was on the train in 1873 “does not make sense as he was not yet born.” She said her grandfather, Clark James, was an infant on the train and was with his mother and father. His father, Shkeitko, known during and following the Modoc War as Shacknasty Jim, did not return to the Klamath Basin and lived in Oklahoma until his death.
“The inconsistencies in the dis-enrollment will be contested,” James said, noting she others who were disenrolled plan to challenge the ruling at the Modoc Nation’s annual meeting this May in Miami, Oklahoma.
As a Modoc historian, James said she is familiar with the history of the Modocs. “I worked with the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma Historian Patricia Trolinger, who is no longer living, and the Indian Archives Division, Oklahoma Historical Society. I have all the early tribal rolls, know the genealogy and blood lines well, and know which Modocs returned to Oregon. My family is most qualified to be members.”
James said the disenrollment decision has other impacts, noting, “The major loss to those cast out of the Tribe is the loss of health benefits filled through channels open to enrolled Native people,” she said, noting, “Four young people lost their college scholarships and because of little time to plan ahead, have dropped out of future enrollment, hopeful of finding a way back.”
James was originally identified as a Modoc Tribal member in credits as the narration for “The Modoc War: A Homeland Lost,” a self-guided audio tour used by regional chambers of commerce. After its release, Megan Peterson of Discover Siskiyou said she received a call from Blake Follis, the Tribe’s former attorney general, who told her James is not an enrolled Modoc. Peterson said the wording on information about the audio tour was changed to say James is a Modoc descendent.
James said she “incurred the wrath” of Follis, the grandson of long-time Modoc Chief Bill Follis, and other tribal officials when she questioned their administrative works and financial ventures during the Tribe’s annual meeting last May.
According to James, she first noticed “something strange” in a letter written April 4, 2017, by Blake Follis to the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors saying he and the Tribe oppose efforts to have Lava Beds National Monument be re-designated as a national park. James, said she found several errors in his letter and sent supervisors a letter “correcting them.”
In a statement, James cited what she believes were several false claims, “But the most stunning thing I read was the statement that the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma claimed that ‘our current economic footprint spans over 150 jobs in Oklahoma, Kansas, Illinois, Utah and Texas.’ This tribe of approximately 300 members had, to my knowledge, a small casino, smoke shop, and buffalo herd. Most importantly — and I am one of the oldest tribal members and a member since the tribe came into existence in 1978 — there has never in the history of the tribe been a per capita payment to members. Chief Follis at the 2018 annual meeting stated that there would never be a per capita payment. Who then was filling the jobs and where was the money going?”
James also learned the Tribe had been involved in an illegal payday scheme and paid more than $4 million in fines to the Federal Trade Commission and the State of Nevada.
At the Tribe’s annual meeting James presented a list of questions but said none were answered, saying she was met with “hostility and defiance.” According to James, during the meeting she was accused of not believing in Native sovereignty. In response she explained, “Of course, I believe in that (tribal sovereignty), unless it is used illegally to slide by regulations. Or especially if it defrauds and hurts other people.”
“Basically,” James contends, “this is a dis-enrollment action directed first of all because I strongly support the Lava Beds National Monument moving to national park status. I believe the gained economic value to Klamath country will be a huge asset. I feel the two histories — the Modoc people and Modoc War, and the Japanese American Internment Camp (at Tule Lake National Monument) — have great stories and cultures to share. The geological aspects of this national treasure — the caves and terrain — is tremendously unique and worthy of both enhanced protection and visitation. It should be a national park.”
Jim Chadderdon, Discover Klamath’s executive director and a member of the group that had promoted re-designating Lava Beds, said national park status could increase annual visitation, now about 135,000 a year, by 1,350 to 2,700 a year, which potentially could benefit the financially struggling Tulelake Basin economy and benefit the greater Klamath Basin, including Klamath Falls.
Based on his study, making Lava Beds a national park would likely result in 5% of visitors staying an extra night.
In addition, Chadderson said a projected annual economic impact from re-designation, the annual benefits could include: with a 10 percent increase Lava Beds visitation the increase in park revenues would be $588,782, direct consumer spending would increase $23.5 million while the annual total for indirect and induced spending would be $111.7 million. With a 15 percent increase those three annual figures would be, respectively, $615,609, $27.8 million and $139 million, while a 20 percent increase would up the annual revenues to $642,436, $32.6 million and $163 million.
James said the disenrollment decision is taking a personal toll and that she wonders, “Where I will be laid to rest? Both my parents, my grandmother, aunt, uncle, and many, many relatives are buried in the Oklahoma Indian Cemetery — open only to tribal members and their families.”