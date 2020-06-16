To submit cancellations or postponements, email news@heraldandnews.com.
Klamath Tribes
n All Tribal sanctioned events have been postponed.
n Due to the dangers of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and to reduce the exposure risk to employees, Tribal Members, and the community-at-large, The Klamath Tribes is closing Tribal Administration Offices and suspending non-essential services.
Other
n The Klamath and Lake County Stand Down has been canceled.
n The 2020 Klamath Kinetic Challenge, which was scheduled for June 26-28, has been canceled.
n The Keno Lions’ annual Steak and Rocky Mountain Oyster Dinner scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2020 has been canceled.
n The 7th Annual Art of Survival Century Bicycle Ride, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend 2020, has been postponed. The event’s planners hope to hold it Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-6, 2020.
n The Poppy Drive, scheduled for Memorial Day, is postponed until a later date, which will be announced.
n 173rd Fighter Wing has cancelled Sentry Eagle and open house.
n The annual Rocky Point Summer Festival scheduled for Saturday, July 18 has been canceled.
n All large events scheduled at Collier Memorial State Park in Chiloquin this summer have been canceled.
n The Tulelake Shindig Street Fair and Bazaar, which was scheduled for Aug. 8, has been canceled.
n The remembrance event marking the 75th anniversary of the tragedy at Mitchell Monument, originally planned for Tuesday, May 5, near Bly, has been postponed as a result of COVID-19. The event is now being planned for Saturday, Sept. 19.
n The annual Meals on Wheels Art Auction will be postponed until further notice.
n New dates are to be determined for Blue Zones’ two litter cleanups.
n All upcoming county-sponsored free events have been canceled.
n Klamath District Attorney’s Office will be closed to the public except during the hours of 1-3 p.m. It will remain available by telephone at 541-883-5147 and will be able to make appointments with citizens as needed to prepare for trial or other necessary court proceedings.
n Klamath County Circuit Court is postponing most trials and hearings and limiting in-person services at the courthouse.
n KBBH will minimize face-to-face contact and in-person gatherings by moving to primarily phone-based services.
n KLCAS is closed to the public.