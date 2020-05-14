To submit cancellations or postponements, email news@heraldandnews.com.
Klamath Tribes
- Kla-Mo-Ya Casino is closed.
- All Tribal sanctioned events have been postponed.
- Due to the dangers of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and to reduce the exposure risk to employees, Tribal Members, and the community-at-large, The Klamath Tribes is closing Tribal Administration Offices and suspending non-essential services.
The Oregon Caves
- Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve Cave Tours are canceled until further notice.
- The Oregon Caves Visitor Center and Illinois Valley Visitor Center are closed until further notice.
- Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, all surface areas of the park remain open for hiking and other uses, but no tours of the cave will be available.
Other
- The Tulelake Shindig Street Fair and Bazaar, which was scheduled for Aug. 8, has been canceled.
- The remembrance event marking the 75th anniversary of the tragedy at Mitchell Monument, originally planned for Tuesday, May 5, near Bly, has been postponed as a result of COVID-19. The event is now being planned for Saturday, Sept. 19.
- The Nature Conservancy has cancelled all guided hikes at the Table Rocks through May 31.
- The Klamath Gun Club has cancelled its regular Sunday shoots until further notice.
- All May traffic school and distracted driver classes are cancelled. For questions about class deadline dates, please contact the court that referred you to school.
- Klamath Basin Audubon monthly meetings will resume in September.
- The annual Meals on Wheels Art Auction will be postponed until further notice.
- The Sons of Norway meeting scheduled for May 17 has been canceled.
- New dates are to be determined for Blue Zones’ two litter cleanups.
- All upcoming county-sponsored free events have been canceled.
- Klamath District Attorney’s Office will be closed to the public except during the hours of 1-3 p.m. It will remain available by telephone at 541-883-5147 and will be able to make appointments with citizens as needed to prepare for trial or other necessary court proceedings.
- Klamath County Circuit Court is postponing most trials and hearings and limiting in-person services at the courthouse.
- KBBH will minimize face-to-face contact and in-person gatherings by moving to primarily phone-based services.
- KLCAS is closed to the public.
- The South Suburban Sanitary District public hearing has been rescheduled for May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.