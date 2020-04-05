To submit cancellations or postponements, email news@heraldandnews.com.
Klamath Tribes
n Kla-Mo-Ya Casino is closed.
n All Tribal sanctioned events have been postponed.
n Klamath Tribes are closing Tribal Administration Offices and suspending non-essential services.
n Due to the dangers of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and to reduce the exposure risk to employees, Tribal Members, and the community-at-large, The Klamath Tribes is closing Tribal Administration Offices and suspending non-essential services.
The Oregon Caves
n Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve Cave Tours are canceled until further notice.
n The Oregon Caves Visitor Center and Illinois Valley Visitor Center are closed until further notice.
n Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, all surface areas of the park remain open for hiking and other uses, but no tours of the cave will be available.
Other
n The annual Meals on Wheels Art Auction will be postponed until further notice.
n The Sons of Norway meetings scheduled for April 11 and May 17 have been canceled.
n Blue Zones’ two litter clean ups that were planned for April have been postponed. New dates are to be determined.
n All upcoming county-sponsored free events have been canceled.
n The Oregon Hunters’ Association Banquet fundraiser, which was scheduled for April 25, has been canceled. Refunds will be sent to those who bought tickets. There is a plan to schedule the next banquet for April of 2021. Call Allan Wiard with any questions at 541-884-5773.
n The Town of Bonanza’s regular scheduled meeting for Monday, April 6th at 6:30 p.m. is canceled.
n Klamath Gun Club has canceled the regular shoots on Sunday until further notice, effective immediately. The Directors of the club will decide on April 12 if the registered PITA shoot scheduled for May 1-3 will be cancelled.
n Klamath District Attorney’s Office will be closed to the public except during the hours of 1-3 p.m. It will remain available by telephone 541-883-5147 and will be able to make appointments with citizens as needed to prepare for trial or other necessary court proceedings.
n Klamath County Circuit Court is postponing most trials and hearings and limiting in-person services at the courthouse.
n The April 8 Medicare Workshop at the Klamath Chamber of Commerce has been cancelled.
n The Bird Tour at the Lower Klamath Wildlife Refuge on April 4 has been cancelled.
n KBBH will minimize face-to-face contact and in-person gatherings by moving to primarily phone-based services.
n KLCAS is closed to the public.
n Keno Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt in April has been cancelled.
n Midland Grange Card Party, scheduled for Saturday, April 11 has been cancelled.
n The South Suburban Sanitary District public hearing has been rescheduled for May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.