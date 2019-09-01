Campbell Soup Co. posted profit that beat estimates, sending its shares surging amid signs that Chief Executive Mark Clouse is making progress on a turnaround at the food giant.
Excluding some items, profit for continuing operations and Campbell International amounted to 50 cents a share in the fourth quarter, beating estimates. The results sent shares up as much as 8.5% on Friday.
Key insights:
n Soup sales in the U.S. were up in the most recent quarter, a positive sign as the company tries to breathe life into a business that has been hampered by changing consumer tastes.
n Campbell also got a boost from its snack operation. Clouse, who took over in January, is working to integrate Snyder’s-Lance, the snack giant that makes Cape Cod and Kettle potato chips. That company was acquired by his predecessor for $4.9 billion in 2018, adding to a snack portfolio at Campbell’s that includes the Goldfish brand.
n Campbell has overhauled its operations under Clouse, shedding the Australian maker of Tim Tam cookies and other international operations for $2.5 billion. The sale, coming after it also unloaded its fresh juice business, marked the completion of a transformation plan announced last year amid a sales slump and pressure from activist investor Dan Loeb.
Campbell was up 6.1% to $45.97 as of 10:01 a.m. in New York, the biggest move among companies in the S&P 500 index. The stock had gained 31% this year through Thursday’s close.