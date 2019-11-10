BERKELEY, Calif. — Devon Modster passed for a career-high three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth in his first game back from injury, California’s defense made a pivotal stop late in the fourth quarter, and the Golden Bears beat the Cougars, 33-20, Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.
Chris Brown Jr. rushed for 95 yards and scored twice to help California (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) win for the first time since Sept. 21. The Bears outgained the Cougars, 196-16, on the ground.
The win keeps California on track to become bowl eligible for the third time in three seasons under coach Justin Wilcox.
Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon was 45-of-58 for 407 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes and one interception.
Gordon, who entered the day leading the nation in passing yards and attempts, completed 19 consecutive throws during one stretch to help make up for a rocky start when his first throw of the night was picked off.
Modster did not play in Cal’s 35-0 loss to No. 8 Utah Oct. 26, but was cleared earlier this week. He completed 16-of-24 passes for 230 yards and had a pivotal 26-yard scramble prior to his 52-yard touchdown pass to Makai Polk.
Modster also had scoring throws of nine and 13 yards, then sealed the game with a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Washington State (4-5, 1-5) never led and lost for the fifth time in six games.
Colorado 16, Stanford 13
BOULDER, Colo. — Those bowl thoughts by the Colorado Buffaloes are still distant. At least they’re still flickering.
For that, they can thank a banged-up Laviska Shenault Jr. picking up a late fourth down with a powerful surge, a maligned defense digging in and of course a fill-in freshman kicker coming up clutch with the biggest boot of his life.
Evan Price made a 37-yard field goal with no time remaining as Colorado beat Stanford, 16-13, Saturday to snap a five-game skid.
“Finally,” Shenault said. “Finally, we got this one. Shout-out to our kicker — freshman, too.”
Price was promoted this week with James Stefanou dealing with a hip injury. Price was instantly mobbed by teammates, briefly falling to the ground and losing his helmet. It was Colorado’s first game-winning field goal as time expired since Sept. 29, 2007, against Oklahoma.
Shenault and the offense did the rest for the Buffaloes (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12), who need to win their final two games to become bowl eligible.
Quarterback Steven Montez methodically drove the Buffaloes down the field to set up the winning score.
The drive was aided by a pass interference call on Stanford’s Kyu Blu Kelly, who reached out to slow down Tony Brown on a deep pass.
Colorado also went for it on fourth-and-short at the Stanford 34, with Shenault Jr. taking a handoff and churning for the yardage — banged up knee and all.
Shenault briefly went to the Colorado locker room late in the second quarter with a knee injury only to return for the second half. He had eight catches for 91 yards.
Stanford (4-5, 3-4) must win two of its final three contests to extend its bowl streak to 11 straight seasons.
Southern Cal 31, Arizona State 26
TEMPE, Ariz. — Kedon Slovis threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns, defensive lineman Christian Rector tipped the ball to himself for an interception with 25 seconds left and Southern California held on to beat Arizona State, 31-26, Saturday.
The win clinched a bowl berth for the Trojans (6-4, 5-2 Pac-12), who missed post-season play last year.
USC jumped on the Sun Devils with 28 points in the first quarter behind Slovis’ 297 yards and four TDs passing.
Arizona State (5-4, 2-4) shut down the Trojans over the next three quarters and freshman quarterback Joey Yellen led a comeback.
Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight passes for 173 yards and Michael Pittman Jr. had 13 catches for 146 yards to keep USC in the Pac-12 South race.
Yellen threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.
The Trojans arrived in the desert needing a win, possibly to help coach Clay Helton save his job.
Arizona State rose to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 after opening the season 5-1.