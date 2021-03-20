National Volunteer Week will be held April 18 through April 24. Across our nation, this is the time to thank volunteers of all ages, and to acknowledge their extraordinary contribution to our American way of life.
It’s also important to reflect and honor our local institutions and nonprofit organizations for their selfless dedication and service toward helping improve the lives of our fellow citizens.
Klamath country public and private nonprofit organizations, institutions, volunteers of all ages, service clubs, school and church programs do remarkable deeds every day to improve the quality of life for all of us.
Whether it’s during good times or the real trying times (natural disasters, health crisis, economic downturns or social unrest), volunteers and all nonprofits stand united to help keep our communities strong, care for the well-being of all our citizens, nurture our youth and environment, support the arts, and so much more.
Volunteerism is not unique to our country, but we do it so well.
Approximately 63 million Americans of all ages volunteer about 52 hours annually in some organized capacity. They give their time, skills, leadership, and most will even financially contribute to a variety of organizations.
The spirit of volunteerism is an integral part of our Klamath way of life. During this COVID-19 health crisis volunteers and nonprofits have continued to answer the call to help in different ways. That’s flexibility. That’s real commitment to purpose.
I encourage everyone to take a few moments in whichever way you choose to join me in acknowledging that special volunteer or organization for their service. One excellent way to show your support is to complete a nomination entry form for the 28th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year.
Every volunteer and organization receives an award and will be publicly recognized on April 23 in a special United Way Volunteer Appreciation publication.
For more than two decades, local members of our media have volunteered to read and score each nomination up to 50 points based on leadership, commitment, impact, and achievement. My thanks to our partners: Herald and News, Basin Mediactive, Wynne Broadcasting, The KMSB Foundation and the Wendt Family Foundation.
The categories of service include youth, adults, seniors, education, public safety/public service. To receive a nomination entry form contact the United Way at (541) 882-5558, stop by the office at 136 N. Third Street, or download a copy on our website.
If you prefer, I’d be happy to send you a nomination form to your home or organization by U.S. postal service or by email. The deadline to submit a nomination is Thursday, April 1 at 12 noon.
The United Way of the Klamath Basin has depended on volunteers to carry out its mission for the past 76 years. My thanks to the 2021 United Way board president Lauren Jespersen and the more than 150 United Way volunteers for all they do to support or cause and help make our community an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.
— Leroy Cabral is executive director of United Way of the Klamath Basin.